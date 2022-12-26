Burkina Faso explosion: Minibus hits deadly landmine amid jihadist violence

Many people in Burkina Faso have fled to camps such as this one for security

A minibus has hit a landmine in Burkina Faso in West Africa, killing at least 10 people, officials say.

Five others were wounded in the blast, which occurred in the east of the country near the border with Niger.

Regional governor Fada N'Gourma said the death toll could rise as some of the passengers were still missing.

Burkina Faso and its neighbours have faced jihadist insurgencies since 2013. The crisis has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 2m.

The military seized power in Burkina Faso last January, promising an end to attacks but the violence still rages.

French troops have been trying to help the region's armies tackle militants since 2013.

In August French troops withdrew from Mali after a diplomatic fall-out with the country's military rulers, however, they remain in other Sahel countries.

IS and al-Qaeda's JNIM are both active in the Sahel region where they compete for power

Coups that promised - and failed - to bring safety