Burkina Faso Junta Removes Leader in Second Coup This Year

Simon Gongo and Katarina Hoije
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Burkina Faso’s ruling junta replaced its leader in a counter-coup and nullified a transition plan which sought to restore democratic order in the West African nation in mid-2024.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The junta known as the Patriotic Movement for Salvation and Restoration will hold on to power in the West African nation after replacing Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba over his inability to stem jihadist violence. Ibrahim Traore, a military captain, was named as the new president in a statement read on the state broadcaster, Radio Television du Burkina.

“We have lost faith in” Damiba, a junta spokesman said on the broadcast late Friday. “Instead of retaking territory, we have lost ground to the armed terrorist groups,” he said.

Damiba, who himself took power in a January coup, faced growing discontent over spreading jihadist violence and a recent crackdown on civic freedoms, including restricting protests. The announcement comes after gunfire and heavy explosions were heard near the presidential palace and key army bases earlier in the day.

The junta announced Friday it was closing all borders, suspending the constitution, and dissolving the cabinet and parliament. It also invalidated a democratic transition plan, which the Economic Community of West African States had demanded after the January coup. The 15-nation bloc has sought to mediate a succession of putsches in the last couple of years.

Coup Contagion

The Ecowas bloc temporarily imposed strict economic and trade sanctions on Mali, but took a softer stance in Burkina Faso and Guinea after soldiers ousted democratically elected leaders there. Within the region, the presidents of Niger and Guinea-Bissau survived recent attempts to overthrow their governments.

Burkina Faso is Africa’s fourth-largest gold producer, where companies including Endeavour Mining Plc and Iamgold Corp. own mines. Production of the metal plunged in the first half of this year as militants stepped up attacks on gold operations.

(Recasts story)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UK Outlook Cut to Negative by S&P Amid Rising Fiscal Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK’s credit outlook was lowered to negative from stable by S&P Global Ratings because of rising risks to the country’s fiscal health over the next two years.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, De

  • Former Infinity Q exec settles charges related to alleged fraud

    The former chief risk officer of defunct investment adviser Infinity Q Capital Management LLC agree to settle charges of misconduct related to a fraudulent scheme to inflate the value of assets the firm advised by more than $1 billion, securities regulators said on Friday. Scott Lindell failed to exercise reasonable care and to undertake an appropriate investigation concerning multiple red flags that indicated the value of Infinity Q funds' positions were inappropriate, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in charges filed in Manhattan federal court. Lindell agreed to settle the charges, with determination of disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and civil money penalties to be decided by the court at a later date, the regulator said.

  • Burkina Faso soldiers announce overthrow of military government

    OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Armed soldiers in fatigues and masks appeared on television in Burkina Faso on Friday night to confirm the ouster of President Paul-Henri Damiba, the second coup in the troubled West African country this year. The announcement capped a day that began with gunfire near a military camp in the capital Ouagadougou, an explosion near the presidential palace, and interruptions to state television programming. Burkina Faso's new leader is army Captain Ibrahim Traore.

  • China Tells Banks to Provide $85 Billion in Property Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s financial regulators told the nation’s biggest state-owned banks to extend at least 600 billion yuan ($85 billion) of net financing to the embattled property sector in the final four months of this year, according to people familiar with the matter, in their latest attempt to address a deepening liquidity crisis.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Exe

  • Aluminum Declines After Record Spike on Russia Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum gave up the gains after Thursday’s record surge, with the London Metal Exchange’s plan to discuss a potential ban on Russian metal exacerbating supply concerns while stimulus measures in China bolstered the demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husba

  • Supporters of Judge Hatchett want Gov. Kemp to suspend sheriff charged with groping her

    Former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody is accused of groping the TV judge at a sheriff's convention earlier this year.

  • Stocks dive on last day of September in worst closing since 2020

    Equity markets fell back off a cliff on Friday after a rally on Thursday as investors continued to process ongoing interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of stocks dropped more than 500 points to close at 28,725, falling below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020. Both the…

  • Burkina Faso unrest: Military officers remove leader Damiba

    An army captain has announced the removal of the country's military leader Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba.

  • Ukraine war 'on mind of Nobel Peace Prize committee'

    STORY: The Kyiv Independent newspaper and President Zelenskiy are currently favorites to be named Nobel Peace Prize laureates on October 7, according to bookmakers, joining the likes of Nelson Mandela, Jimmy Carter, Mikhail Gorbachev and Andrei Sakharov."It could be a prize either for actors internally in Ukraine - fact-finding, humanitarian assistance," Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, told Reuters.Thousands of people can propose names, including former laureates, members of parliaments and university professors of history or law. Nominations are secret for 50 years but those who nominate can choose to reveal their choices.

  • Tencent Loses Crown in World’s Biggest Stock Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has lost its title as China’s biggest company to liquor giant Kweichow Moutai Co., the latest sign of how far regulatory risk and dimming growth prospects has set back the country’s technology industry.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files

  • Dow falls 500 points Friday as stocks book third straight quarterly loss, set new 2022 lows

    U.S. stocks ended sharply lower Friday, capping a brutal month and quarter that saw equities suffer painful losses.

  • Denver Beer Co. co-founder: 'We can't make beer without CO2'

    Denver Beer Co. Co-Founder Patrick Crawford joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about CO2 shortages, sustainability, and beer distribution.

  • The Rich, Famous and In-Between Vie for Elon Musk’s Attention

    Text messages produced as evidence for Twitter trial reveal cacophony of voices surrounding Tesla CEO, who responded to one, “This makes it seem like I’m desperate.”

  • Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded -UN

    A huge plume of highly concentrated methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent but shorter-lived than carbon dioxide, was detected in an analysis this week of satellite imagery by researchers associated with UNEP's International Methane Emissions Observatory, or IMEO, the organization said. “This is really bad, most likely the largest emission event ever detected," Manfredi Caltagirone, head of the IMEO for UNEP, told Reuters.

  • Former GOP candidate pushes Hurricane Ian conspiracy theory

    Former GOP candidates push Hurricane Ian conspiracy theoriesRed Voice Media

  • GOP pursues court order over rejected signature check motion

    One week before North Carolina election officials begin processing by-mail ballots in the closely watched Southern swing state, the GOP is pursuing its latest legal challenge to the electoral procedures established by the Democrat-led State Board of Elections. The North Carolina Republican Party filed two motions in Wake County Superior Court this week, asking the court to block the board from enforcing its prohibition of county election officials scrutinizing signatures on absentee voting documents.

  • Robinhood Crypto Unit General Counsel Departs to Join Firm Behind Videogame ‘Axie Infinity’

    James Nguyen, who served as Robinhood’s lead lawyer and compliance chief since last year, has joined Sky Mavis as its general counsel.

  • Beleaguered NFT Traders Can Now Relive Mania With Fantasy League Game

    As NFT winter deepens, Flip says its new fantasy league will still provide traders the “sweet adrenaline” of flipping JPEGs.

  • United Airlines will suspend service at New York's JFK airport

    On Friday, United Airlines said it will suspend service to New York's JFK International Airport in late October. United has been flying only twice daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK, after resuming service in 2021.

  • Nashville party bus enclosure requirement paused amid lawsuit

    Nashville can't require enclosure or liquor liability insurance, but party buses will still need to follow limited hours of operation.