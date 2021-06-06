UN condemns "heinous" Burkina Faso attack that killed at least 132 people

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned a "heinous attack" by gunmen in northern Burkina Faso that left at least 132 people dead — including seven children.

Details: No group has claimed responsibility for Friday night's attack on Solhan village, but the West African nation's government has blamed militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist groups, per Reuters.

What they're saying: Guterres said the violence "underscores the urgent need for the international community to redouble support to Member States in the fight against violent extremism and its unacceptable human toll," according to a statement from his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The big picture: Groups with links to al-Qaeda and ISIS have been fighting French-led counter-terrorism forces in the country for years.

Violence by extremists has recently increased in northern Burkina Faso despite the presence of thousands of French troops in the region.

More than 1 million people in the country have been displaced because of fighting, according to AP.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with Guterres' comment and to reflect an increase in the death toll.

