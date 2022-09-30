Burkina Faso unrest: Heavy gunfire heard amid mutiny

2
·2 min read
Soldier on the roadside
Soldiers were seen guarding strategic points in the capital, Ouagadougou

Soldiers in Burkina Faso have attempted to stage a mutiny and talks are under way to resolve the situation, the military government has said.

After heavy gunfire was heard in parts of the capital, the country's leader, Lt Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, urged the population to remain calm.

It is unclear if a coup attempt was in progress.

The current junta overthrew an elected government in January, citing a failure to halt Islamist attacks.

But Lt Col Damiba's administration has not been able to quell the jihadist violence. On Monday, 11 soldiers were killed when they were escorting a convoy of civilian vehicles in the north of the country.

It was the second large-scale deadly attack this month.

Before dawn on Friday morning, shots and explosions were heard in the capital, Ouagadougou, some of them coming from near the presidential palace and main military barracks.

After sunrise, the normally bustling city was largely deserted, with soldiers on the streets blocking some roads and guarding key strategic points.

State television had stopped broadcasting and more gunfire was heard later in the day.

Military vehicles
The streets of Ouagadougou were largely deserted on Friday morning after gunfire was heard

There were concerns that a second coup this year was under way. But in a statement on Facebook, Lt Col Damiba said there was a "confused situation" created by "mood swings" among some soldiers.

Urging people to remain calm and avoid social media speculation, the military leader said that "negotiations [were] under way to bring back calm and serenity".

Earlier, a government source told the BBC that a mutiny had been attempted.

In January, Lt Col Damiba ousted President Roch Kaboré, saying that he had failed to deal with growing militant Islamist violence.

"We have more than what it takes to win this war," the junta chief said when he was sworn in as president in February.

But many citizens do not feel any safer and there have been protests in different parts of the country this week.

On Friday afternoon, some protesters took to the capital's streets calling for the removal of Lt Col Damiba.

"I'm here to demand [his] departure.. because he is unable to manage the country's current situation," one protester told the Reuters news agency. "He... said he was going to restore security in the country but to this day not even one village has been retaken by the government."

"Since he's taken power our military are falling a lot and he is not sad about it," another protester is quoted as saying.

The Islamist insurgency broke out in Burkina Faso in 2015, leaving thousands dead and forcing an estimated two million people from their homes.

The country has experienced eight successful coups since independence in 1960.

Recommended Stories

  • At Least 25 Killed in Alleged Russian Rocket Attack on Humanitarian Convoy in Ukraine

    The Friday attack coincides with Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he's annexing four Ukrainian regions: Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson

  • Russian consulate in New York vandalised with red spray-paint

    The Russian consulate in New York has been vandalised with red spray-paint hours before Vladimir Putin illegally annexed more occupied areas of Ukraine. New York Police Department says that its officers responded to the building, which is on East 91st Street in Manhattan, at around 1.30am on Friday. The building’s ground floor, including doors and windows, had been daubed with red paint but no slogans or words were visible.

  • Kremlin moves to annex Ukraine territory

    Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile strike on a humanitarian convoy has killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more.

  • George and Amal Clooney Spotlight Justice Defenders at Inaugural Albie Awards: ‘Oftentimes Governments Fail Us’

    George and Amal Clooney spotlighted justice defenders on Thursday night at the inaugural Albie Awards in New York City. “Growing up, my whole life, it just felt like oftentimes governments fail us,” George told reporters outside of the New York Public Library. “We need to, all of us, be diligent and fight for it — […]

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Annex of Four Regions Is ‘Forever’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia is annexing four occupied regions in Ukraine “forever” and repeated warnings that Moscow will use all available means to defend the territories. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 Years

  • Chicago Bears at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Chicago Bears and New York Giants.

  • Here are the Arizona candidates running for US Senate, House of Representatives

    Here's what you need to know about Arizona's federal candidates in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

  • Russia annexes four Ukrainian territories after attack in Southern Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held a national address Friday declaring four occupied regions of Ukraine part of Russia. Just hours before this address, Russia launched a missile at one of the four territories it annexed and killed at least 25 civilians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins CBS News to discuss what Putin said earlier today and Russia's changing strategy in the war in Ukraine.

  • Zelensky Addresses Russia's Plan to Annex Occupied Ukrainian Territories

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s planned annexation of four Ukrainian regions “will not mean what the Kremlin hopes for”, in an address on September 29.Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a ceremony on Friday that will see Ukraine’s Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts annexed into the Russian Federation, the Kremlin has said.It comes days after Moscow claimed that more than 90 percent of people in those regions had voted to join Russia. The votes in those four regions, none of which are completely controlled by Russian forces, has been decried by international bodies as a sham.“Russia will not get a new territory of Ukraine. Russia will annex itself to the catastrophe that it has brought to the occupied territory of our country,” Zelensky said, according to a translated transcript.“Russia will equate itself with the so-called “DPR” and “LPR”, and will completely finish off those institutions of normal statehood that still remained in Russia."Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in occupied areas of the east in recent weeks, including moving in on several key supply routes. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Grave markers for a Ukrainian family that say they died on March 9 in Izium prove they were not killed by Russian forces, because Russian troops did not enter the Ukrainian city until weeks later. THE FACTS: The Ukrainian city of Izium was being heavily bombarded by Russian forces on March 9 and the family was killed in the attack, according to people with direct knowledge of the attack on the high-rise building where the family lived, as well as reports from humanitarian groups and Ukrainian officials who documented the destruction.

  • 'Internal crisis' in Burkina Faso army, gunfire near presidency

    Shots rang out before dawn on Friday around Burkina Faso's presidential palace and headquarters of the military junta, which itself seized power in a coup last January, witnesses told AFP.

  • Sean Turnell: Australian adviser to Suu Kyi gets three years jail in Myanmar

    Sean Turnell was sentenced with the country's ousted leader to three years for breaching state secrets.

  • Adidas row: Morocco demands change to Algerian jersey design

    Adidas says an Algerian palace inspired the design, but Morocco says it is cultural appropriation.

  • New Study Confirms COVID Vaccines May Impact Your Period

    Here's what you need to know.

  • Fort Worth man accused in fatal May shooting during fight in apartment complex parking lot

    A 34-year-old suspect faces a murder charge in the May 19 shooting death of another Fort Worth, Texas man.

  • Joe Foucha excited to return to the field after suspension

    Foucha is set to make his LSU debut on Saturday against Auburn.

  • Disney World, Universal Orlando, have reopened after Hurricane Ian, but not to everyone at once

    Florida's biggest theme parks are gradually reopening following Hurricane Ian. Here's when guests can go back.

  • Kid Cudi's songs come to life in 'Entergalactic' TV feature

    When Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi recorded the bulk of his new album, the melodic rapper wanted to visually highlight the project’s songs without depending on short music videos. The Grammy winner initially thought about turning his concept album into an anthology series, until he linked up with “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, who suggested that Cudi go the animation route. The musician took heed and has brought his songs into colorful light in the Netflix adult-animated romantic comedy “Entergalactic” — inspired by his eighth studio album of the same name.

  • Stocks Face Wobbly Session as Faith in Fed Falters: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An attempt by US stocks to stage a rebound for the second time this week faltered after Federal Reserve officials rehashed their higher-rates-for-longer message. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as F

  • Burlington Police investigate 24th gunfire incident

    Burlington Police investigate 24th gunfire incident