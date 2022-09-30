Burkina Faso unrest: Military officers remove leader Damiba

5
George Wright - BBC News
·2 min read

An army captain in Burkina Faso has announced on national television that he has ousted military leader Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba.

Ibrahim Traore cited Lt Col Damiba's inability to deal with an Islamist insurgency as the reason.

He also announced that borders were closed indefinitely and all political activities were suspended.

Lt Col Damiba's junta overthrew an elected government in January, citing a failure to halt Islamist attacks.

But his administration has also not been able to quell the jihadist violence. On Monday, 11 soldiers were killed when they were escorting a convoy of civilian vehicles in the north of the country.

Earlier on Friday, Lt Col Damiba urged the population to remain calm after heavy gunfire was heard in parts of the capital.

More than 20 armed soldiers - most with their faces covered - appeared on the Radio-Television broadcaster shortly before 20:00 local time.

"Faced with the deteriorating situation, we tried several times to get Damiba to refocus the transition on the security question," said the statement signed by Traore.

"Damiba's actions gradually convinced us that his ambitions were diverting away from what we set out to do. We decided this day to remove Damiba," it said.

A curfew from 21:00 to 05:00 was also announced.

Before dawn, shots and explosions were heard in the capital, Ouagadougou, some of them coming from near the presidential palace and main military barracks.

After sunrise, the normally bustling city was largely deserted, with soldiers on the streets blocking some roads and guarding key strategic points.

State television had stopped broadcasting and more gunfire was heard later in the day.

Lt Col Damiba said there was a "confused situation" created by "mood swings" among some soldiers as rumours of a coup intensified.

Urging people to remain calm and avoid social media speculation, the military leader said there were "negotiations under way to bring back calm and serenity".

President of Burkina Faso Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba visits 14th Inter-Arms Regiment soldiers in Djibo, Burkina Faso
Lt Col Damiba urged the population to remain calm after heavy gunfire was heard in parts of the capital on Friday

In January, Lt Col Damiba ousted President Roch Kaboré, saying that he had failed to deal with growing militant Islamist violence.

"We have more than what it takes to win this war," the junta chief said when he was sworn in as president in February.

But many citizens do not feel any safer and there have been protests in different parts of the country this week.

On Friday afternoon, some protesters took to the capital's streets calling for the removal of Lt Col Damiba.

The Islamist insurgency broke out in Burkina Faso in 2015, leaving thousands dead and forcing an estimated two million people from their homes.

The country has experienced eight successful coups since independence in 1960.

Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Strong Above $19.5K as Investors Chew Over Latest Price Data

    The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose over $20,000 at one point in choppy trading; ether ticks upward. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • U.S. Suicide Rate Rose 4% in 2021 After a Two-Year Decline

    The largest increases were among men—especially young men.

  • Putin proclaims he's annexing four regions of Ukraine; U.S. slaps new sanctions on Russia: Live updates

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions. The U.S. decried his actions & levied broad new sanctions.

  • American, mom and baby among victims of Iranian missile attack on Iraq

    The U.S., U.K. and United Nations have condemned the attack targeting Kurdish opposition groups as an unprovoked assault on Iraqi sovereignty.

  • Hall County to name new elementary school after former first lady of Georgia Sandra Deal

    Sandra Deal was a 15-year veteran of teaching language arts in Hall County and committed to touring Georgia’s classrooms and reading to students after her husband Nathan Deal was elected as governor in 2011.

  • Training with Diego Costa will improve Max Kilman, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage

    Costa could make his debut against West Ham on Saturday.

  • After Ian, Florida college students left homeless by floods

    Students living at the complex near the UCF campus on Friday carried out water-logged clothes in garbage bags, used a pontoon and an air mattress to rescue friends and moved furniture out of flooded apartments. “We still had power, which is terrifying, and the lights were still on, and there's knee deep water in our apartment,” said Holbert, a nursing student.

  • Spooky Halloween Trivia Questions to Impress Your Fellow Ghouls & Zombies

    Whose ghost was allegedly seen in the White House? When did the tradition of trick-or-treat begin? We answer these questions and more.

  • To tackle a kimchi crisis, South Korea banks on massive cabbage warehouses

    South Korea's kimchi makers are in serious pain - brought low as a climate change-induced shortage of cabbages sent prices rocketing this year, exacerbating damage inflicted by cheaper offerings from Chinese competitors. Such is the sense of crisis surrounding the spicy pickled side dish eaten daily by many Koreans and central to Korean identity, that the government recently laid out plans to construct two massive cabbage storage facilities. For local kimchi makers struggling to purchase sufficient cabbages at current high prices, government intervention to store the produce and supply the industry at affordable rates can't come soon enough.

  • Who Is Fujii Kaze? The Japanese R&B Singer Taking Over TikTok

    Thanks to his meteoric rise, Kaze is predicted to become the biggest musical phenomenon to come out of Japan since Utada Hikaru.

  • Burkina Faso Junta Removes Leader in Second Coup This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Burkina Faso’s ruling junta replaced its leader in a counter-coup and nullified a transition plan which sought to restore democratic order in the West African nation in mid-2024.The junta known as the Patriotic Movement for Salvation and Restoration will hold on to power in the West African nation after replacing Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba over his inability to stem jihadist violence. Ibrahim Traore, a military captain, was named as the new president in a statement read on the sta

  • How To Balance Your Lifestyle With Student Loan Payments

    One of the most persistent pieces of messaging associated with student loan payments is that you need to sacrifice enjoyable aspects of life to focus on paying down or paying off debt. Borrowers often...

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Four Regions’ Annexation Is ‘Forever’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia is annexing four occupied regions in Ukraine “forever” and repeated warnings that Moscow will use all available means to defend the territories. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 Years

  • Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Center draft tiers for 2022-2023 NBA season

    Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus wraps up his draft tiers with the centers!

  • S&P 500 Index Bear Market: 2 Blue Chip Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

    The industrial giant is symbolic of the value available in the market now. There's no doubt that its near-term earnings and cash flow projections are under threat. The ongoing issues are lowering GE's earnings potential and pushing out its free cash flow (FCF) generation.

  • Mongolian Banks Curb FX Flows to Fight Worsening Cash Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Mongolia is facing a worsening foreign currency crunch following Russia’s war with Ukraine and a slump in China’s economy, forcing local banks to restrict the amount of dollars customers can buy. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsS

  • Michigan State football game predictions vs. Maryland: Will Spartans stop the slide?

    Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan State Spartans' game against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1):

  • Why Rivian Stock Triumphed on Friday

    Another top-down mandate from a state government gave some zip to the electric vehicle maker's shares.

  • Biden calls for Latino, women’s museums to be built on National Mall

    President Biden on Friday called for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women’s History Museum to be built on the National Mall in Washington. Speaking at the White House’s official Hispanic Heritage Month reception, Biden endorsed the push to include the museums in the country’s most-visited national park, lending his…

  • UK's Truss: I recognise there has been market disruption

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday she recognised there had been some financial market disruption following the government's so-called mini budget and that it was important monetary and fiscal policy are coordinated. Truss has so far argued market turbulence following the announcement of planned tax cuts a week ago is a result of global problems caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and that she would stick to her plan to try to boost growth. The Bank of England's chief economist, Huw Pill, said on Thursday there was "undoubtedly" a UK-specific component to the adverse market moves.