Burkina Faso's unofficial truce with jihadis may be fraying

  • Men who were jailed for years on suspicion of being affiliated with Jihadist organisations but later released without charges, walk in Djibo town, Burkina Faso, Feb. 18, 2021. While Burkina Faso's government never confirmed negotiating with Islamic extremists, others said the lull in fighting earlier this year was a sign that a cease-fire of sorts had been reached with the militants blamed for thousands of deaths in recent years. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
  • Amadou Ouedraogo, the village chief of Tongomayel, sits in a house in nearby Djibo town, Burkina Faso, Feb. 18, 2021. Ouedraogo was displaced from his village by extremist fighting, and said he did not feel safe to return. Islamic extremism already has left thousands dead and displaced more than 1 million people in this landlocked country that had long been spared the kind of jihadi violence that destabilized neighbors Mali and Niger. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
  • Shutters are closed at a mosque in Djibo, Burkina Faso, Feb. 18, 2021. Residents claim preacher Ibrahim Malam Dicko, founder of Burkina Faso's first homegrown Islamist group, Ansaroul Islam, used to preach there. While Burkina Faso's government never confirmed negotiating with Islamic extremists, others said the lull in fighting earlier this year was a sign that a cease-fire of sorts had been reached with the militants blamed for thousands of deaths in recent years. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
  • Mohamed Taoufiq, a man who said he fought on the front lines with the jihadist group JNIM sits in a cafe in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Feb. 19, 2021. Before the country's presidential elections in November, Burkina Faso's government began quietly negotiating with the jihadists wreaking havoc in the country, according to a diplomat, aid workers, security analysts and two men who say they were militants before the tentative cease-fire. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
  • Abu Asharawi, a man who said he fought on the front lines with the jihadist group JNIM sits in a cafe in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Feb. 19, 2021. Before the country's presidential elections in November, Burkina Faso's government began quietly negotiating with the jihadists wreaking havoc in the country, according to a diplomat, aid workers, security analysts and two men who say they were militants before the tentative cease-fire. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
  • Aerial view of Djibo town, Burkina Faso, Feb. 18, 2021, the epicenter of Burkina Faso's conflict. While Burkina Faso's government never confirmed negotiating with Islamic extremists, others said the lull in fighting earlier this year was a sign that a cease-fire of sorts had been reached with the militants blamed for thousands of deaths in recent years. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
1 / 6

Burkina Faso Jihadi Truce

Men who were jailed for years on suspicion of being affiliated with Jihadist organisations but later released without charges, walk in Djibo town, Burkina Faso, Feb. 18, 2021. While Burkina Faso's government never confirmed negotiating with Islamic extremists, others said the lull in fighting earlier this year was a sign that a cease-fire of sorts had been reached with the militants blamed for thousands of deaths in recent years. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
SAM MEDNICK
·5 min read

DJIBO, Burkina Faso (AP) — When the jihadis started coming to the town in northern Burkina Faso just to buy food — and not kill people — nervous residents didn't know what to think.

“We don’t know if it is a pause in fighting or if it will resume. We are just waiting,” said one resident of Djibo, the arid, remote town regarded as the current epicenter of the country's extremist violence.

While Burkina Faso's government never confirmed negotiating with Islamic extremists, others said the lull in fighting earlier this year was a sign that a cease-fire of sorts had been reached with the militants blamed for thousands of deaths in recent years.

Now, though, there are growing signs that that truce might be short-lived.

While Djibo remains relatively calm, fighting has surged across the country. More than 50 people died in multiple attacks in a single week in April, including two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist. The attacks have continued in May.

Suspected jihadis killed 15 people attending a baptism near the town of Tin-Akoff, marking the fourth time this month that the area has been targeted by militants.

“While some factions might be negotiating and sticking to the agreements, others are not and could torpedo these negotiations,” said Assane Diallo, mediation advisor for The Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Swiss-based organization.

Islamic extremist violence already has left thousands dead and displaced more than 1 million people in this landlocked country that had long been spared the kind of jihadi violence that destabilized neighbors Mali and Niger.

Before presidential elections in November, Burkina Faso's government began quietly negotiating with the jihadists wreaking havoc in the country, according to a diplomat, aid workers, security analysts and two men who say they were militants before the tentative cease-fire.

The secret talks with at least one faction of jihadists active in Burkina Faso — the al-Qaida-linked group known as JNIM — took place near Djibo, the current epicenter of the violence.

The deal included the jihadis allowing peaceful elections to proceed last year in exchange for the release of about 100 prisoners who had been detained for years on accusations of links to extremists. The arrangement also allowed for the militants to move freely in Djibo so they could visit the market and family members, according to multiple sources familiar with the talks.

Initially the tentative truce appeared to be paying off: There was a nearly 50% reduction in clashes between security forces and the jihadis from November to January compared to the three months prior, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Still, there were early signs that the government's mixed messages were undermining the deal. One man who said he'd fought alongside the jihadis said there was confusion about whether anything had really changed.

“Even if we all put down the guns and come back to the community, we don’t have anything to do. We don’t have jobs. The same army might say that we are all delinquents and start arresting us again,” said the 27-year-old, who spoke on condition that AP use his ‘nom de guerre,’ Mohamed Taoufiq, citing fear of government recriminations.

The government army has been accused of committing human rights abuses against people perceived to be working with the jihadis, particularly the ethnic Fulani, who are dominant in Djibo.

While civilians and extremists have so far have been able to coexist in Djibo, the surrounding villages are controlled by jihadis who impose Shariah law on the population, forcing women to cover themselves and men to cut their pants. Women are buying so many veils to hide their faces, that the price spiked nearly tenfold this year, locals said.

The government's minister of reconciliation said earlier this year that the government would never negotiate with “international terrorists," though was willing to take back the local Burkinabe fighters among their ranks.

Zephirin Diabre said it was the country’s responsibility to bring back “children who were recruited, indoctrinated, influenced, which led to mistakes to take arms against their fatherland."

But there are no established systems to demobilize and reintegrate those who return. And communities said there was a limit to how far the negotiations could go from the start.

“There are things we’ll never agree on, like Shariah law. We can negotiate if we’re able to live like normal human beings,” one Djibo resident told The Associated Press amid the lull in fighting.

Some of the jihadis themselves had said they regretted their actions and just wanted to come home.

After three years of working with JNIM, first as a fighter on the front lines and then as a spy, Abu Asharawi said he was relieved when his commanders told him to stop in October, because a deal had been reached. The AP was unable to independently verify that he was a former jihadi though others identified him as having been among the fighters' ranks.

“I was so glad to hear the order to let down our guns, because that’s what I was longing for. We were tired of fighting and seeing people killed. We did not know how to find the solution,” he said.

Still, there have been early signs that not all the jihadis are ready to put down their weapons for good. In a propaganda video filmed in February seen by AP, some militants pledged to continue fighting the government. They promised civilians, though, they wouldn’t be targeted so long as they don’t help the military.

“Let no one be afraid," said a jihadi in the video. "If you don’t betray us, we will never deceive you.”

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria's military investigates reports of Boko Haram leader's death

    Nigeria's military is investigating reports that the leader of militant Islamist group Boko Haram may have been killed or seriously injured following clashes with rival jihadists, an army spokesman said on Friday. Abubakar Shekau has been the figurehead of an Islamist insurgency that has since 2009 killed more than 30,000 people, forced around 2 million people to flee their homes and spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. A number of reports published on Thursday in Nigeria media, citing intelligence sources, said Shekau was seriously hurt or killed after his insurgents clashed with members of Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), which broke away from his group in 2016.

  • You Can Buy Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s Former L.A. Home for Less Than $1 Million

    It’s a three-bedroom property that’s definitely a bit of a fixer-upper

  • Israel-Gaza: The Democrats' 'tectonic' shift on the conflict

    President Joe Biden has found himself out of step with parts of the Democratic base.

  • Lady Gaga had a 'psychotic break' after sexual assault left her pregnant

    The star says she had a "psychotic break" after being attacked by a male record producer.

  • Elon Musk says bitcoin can shake off its bad climate reputation if top miners prove they're using green energy

    The billionaire was responding to Ark Invest's director of research, Brett Winton, about how bitcoin mining can foster the adoption of renewables.

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares injured early

    Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer who raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    During Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries, "The Me You Can't See," the 35-year-old singer described being raped when she was 19.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictNobody won the 11-day Israel-Gaza battle, but 230 dead Palestinians and 12 dead Israelis clearly lost

  • The Daily Beast editor who resurfaced Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying past slams Candace Owens' op-ed against the model

    Editor Marlow Stern called Candace Owens "a truly terrible person," pointing out Owens has "mocked" Kurt Cobain's and Anthony Bourdain's suicides.

  • Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after the worst violence in years, with U.S. President Joe Biden pledging to salvage the devastated Gaza Strip and the United Nations urging renewed Israeli-Palestinian dialogue. Israeli aerial bombardment of the densely populated enclave killed 243 Palestinians, including 66 children, wounded more than 1,900 and damaged critical infrastructure and thousands of homes. In Israel, 12 people were killed and hundreds treated for injuries in rocket attacks that caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.

  • Japan reporter freed from Myanmar says inmates were abused

    A Japanese journalist who was freed from a Myanmar prison said Friday that military and police interrogators repeatedly asked him about his friends, clients and made-up allegations. Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance journalist and a former reporter for Japan’s Nikkei business news, also said other inmates told him about abuses they suffered at the hands of authorities, including repeated beatings during nonstop, dayslong interrogations. Kitazumi was detained at Yangon’s notorious Insein prison for a month before his release and return to Japan last week.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Georgia among top states for twisters this year, outpacing several in ‘tornado alley’

    The state’s most destructive twister was an EF-4.

  • Footage shows troopers stunning, hitting, and dragging a Black man before his death. Police initially claimed he died in a car crash.

    The body-camera footage was released two years after Ronald Greene died in Louisiana State Police custody.

  • Fact check: Image claiming to show Joe Biden with White House press secretary has been altered twice

    A 2013 viral image that was altered to show Biden groping a reporter has resurfaced, except this time, with Jen Psaki's face. It's twice manipulated.

  • Biden Secretary of State said the US is not looking to buy Greenland after Trump floated the possibility in 2019

    In 2019, Trump said he discussed the possibility of purchasing Greenland - an autonomous Danish territory - and Danish PM said it was "absurd."