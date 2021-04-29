Burkland Adds New HR and People Operations Services for Startups To Help Simplify Remote Employee Set-Up Across the US

New service includes relocation, training and onboarding support as well as state-specific compliance guidance for early stage companies facing new Covid-related business challenges

San Francisco, CA --News Direct-- Burkland

Burkland, a full service fractional CFO and accounting provider serving more than 300 startups across the U.S., today announced a new dedicated HR and People Operations practice. Designed to meet the specific needs and challenges of supporting remote workforces, the new practice offers comprehensive support with everything from relocation, training and onboarding to ensuring compliance with state employment rules and regulations.

With remote work spreading employees throughout the U.S., creating new Covid-related business challenges, startups are being forced to quickly understand and meet unfamiliar compliance regulations as well as widely varying state laws. Burkland manages the entire process for them so they can stay focused on the demands of operating and growing their businesses.

"Many of our clients, like startups all over the country, are dealing with the challenges of a remote Covid workforce and it’s likely this trend will continue,” said Burkland CFO Bobby Davidorf. “This creates tedious and complicated internal process creation and compliance mandates. Burkland's People Operations service was designed to manage the entire process and allows start up execs to focus on what they need to to keep their businesses running smoothly.”

Unlike most outsourced HR and People Operations services, Burkland’s new practice is the only one of its kind to offer the strategic insights and services startups need, including:

Relocation Support

Creation of Employee Reimbursement Policy (Taxable vs Non-Taxable Benefits)

Creating, Updating, and Distributing Employee Handbooks

Parental Leave Policy Implementation

Offering Discounted Employee Harassment Training

Create a Continuing Education Policy

Develop a Training/Onboarding Program for New Hires

Implementation of a Performance Review System

Payroll State Registrations

Payroll Reconciliations ― Payroll Reports vs GL

Benefit Renewals / Open Enrollment

Assistance with New Hire Onboarding

Assistance with Termination Offboarding

Spatial, the immersive audio experience company that provides compelling, dynamic soundscapes, turned to Burkland for HR and Finance management after experiencing the pain points of most start ups -- a lack of organization, communication and information consolidation across administration departments.

Story continues

“We hired Burkland to take over our CFO and People Operations after experiencing pain points that many startups do: a lack of organization, communication, and information consolidation across our administrative departments,” said Bella Kidd, Director of Business Operations for Spatial. “Partnering with Burkland has allowed our small company to streamline our hiring processes, greatly improve contractual and financial organization and optimize employee benefits. We are extremely satisfied with the energy and expertise Burkland has introduced to our small team and we thank them for making our People and Financial operations run seamlessly!”

“Most early-stage companies don’t have the resources to bring HR in-house. If you have fewer than 50 employees, full-fledged HR is simply not that realistic,” said DJ Marini, Managing Director of the Burkland Bookkeeping and Accounting Team. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer the new HR and People Operations practice to help our founder clients to keep their focus on operating and growing their businesses.”

Burkland People Operations

About Burkland’s HR and People Operations Services

Burkland provides more than 300 SaaS, Healthcare, Fintech and Consumer startups with strategic financial guidance from Pre-Seed to Series C and beyond. In addition to fractional CFO, startup accounting and tax services, Burkland is now offering back-office HR services. Our specialty is assisting with remote employee teams and ensuring compliance in each state. Burkland will manage everything employee-related once you make the hire, so you and your growing team can focus on your business.

About Burkland

Burkland is a full-service fractional CFO and Accountant provider, serving more than 300 startups across the United States. SaaS, Healthcare, Fintech and Consumer companies rely on Burkland for smarter finance, accounting, HR, and tax guidance to grow with confidence. With more than 20% market share in the industry, we pride ourselves on giving startups financial expertise that makes economic sense for all growth stages, ranging from Pre-Seed to Series C. Our on-demand CFOs, accountants and HR and tax experts give strategic guidance to ease a company’s growing pains and provide financial insight to scale. Learn more at Burkland

Contact Details

Burkland

Renee Maler

+1 510-499-9746

renee@philosophypr.com

Company Website

https://burklandassociates.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/burkland-adds-new-hr-and-people-operations-services-for-startups-to-help-simplify-remote-employee-set-up-across-the-us-347511274