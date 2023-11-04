Burleson bomb maker sentenced to 14 years in prison

BURLESON, Texas - A Burleson man who idolized mass shooters received a 14-year prison sentence for weapons violations and child pornography.

Prosecutors said authorities may have stopped a mass tragedy with the arrest of 22-year-old Noah Calderon.

The FBI investigated a tip in October 2022 that Calderon had homemade explosives, high-powered rifles, and an obsession with mass shootings.

Then, in March, prosecutors said Calderon detonated a homemade bomb in his neighborhood.

There were no injuries, but the FBI said agents found illegal bomb materials at his home and child pornography on his phone.

Prosecutors said Calderon also had internet searches about pipe bombs and local schools.

When Calderon is released from prison, the judge ordered he remain under court supervision for 30 years.