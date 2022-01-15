Burleson camp counselor, substitute teacher, charged with solicitation of a minor

A Burleson camp counselor, who also served as a local substitute teacher, was charged in connection to online solicitation of a minor, police said.

Michael Matthew Moffatt, 21, turned himself into police Wednesday after an arrest warrant was obtained for him around Jan. 5.

He’s free on $15,000 bond.

“Moffatt served as a seasonal camp counselor at the City of Burleson’s recreation center (Mr. Moffatt was at the center the following dates: May – Aug. 2021, Nov. 24, 2021 and various dates between Dec. 11, 2021, to Jan. 7, 2022) and a substitute teacher for the Burleson Independent School District,” police said. “Due to the nature of this offense, Mr. Moffatt has been terminated effective immediately from the city of Burleson. Burleson ISD has also terminated and barred the substitute from BISD campuses.”

Police added that the allegations did not have any connection to his employment at either establishment.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call the police department at 817-426-9903.