Burleson man charged with murder in connection with June 5 stabbing incident

Jun. 18—A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Mansfield man earlier this month.

About 2:13 a.m. June 5, officers were dispatched to Dalton's Corner, 200 S. Main St. in reference to the stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a white male with multiple stab wounds to his upper chest.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he was pronounced deceased at 2:47 a.m. He has been identified as Bobby Lee West, 34, of Mansfield.

After a thorough investigation, the collection of additional evidence and speaking with additional witnesses, the Burleson Police Department Criminal Investigations Section obtained an arrest warrant for the charge of murder for Joshua James Wright of Burleson on Thursday.

The warrant was served at the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center, where Wright is being held on a probation revocation warrant. The recommended bond for the murder charge is $200,000.

The Burleson Police Department said they would like to thank the community for coming forward and providing additional information in reference to this case.