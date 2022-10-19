Burleson man convicted of three drug charges loses appeal

Oct. 18—The 2021 jury verdicts and resulting 45-year prison sentences for a Burleson man convicted of three felony drug charges in Parker County district court will stand after a recent appeals court ruling.

In an opinion late last week, the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth affirmed the convictions of Nathaniel Kyle Furstonberg, 39, for possessing 17 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver as well as for possessing smaller amounts of oxycodone and hydromorphone. The court also affirmed the sentences issued by District Judge Graham Quisenberry on each case of 45, 10 and 10 years, respectively.

"Due to Mr. Furstonberg's extensive criminal history, including eight prior felony convictions and 13 misdemeanor convictions, his punishment range was enhanced," District Attorney Jeff Swain said. "We are glad that the efforts of our prosecutors, law enforcement partners, the jury and Judge Quisenberry were affirmed."

The case began in May 2019 as a routine traffic stop by Azle Police Department for a defective license plate light. After the officers saw an open, cold beer in the center console and a baggie with drug residue on the floorboard, they began a search for contraband.

The dashboard stereo, which was designed for easy removal, concealed behind it the baggie with 17 grams of methamphetamine, six oxycodone pills and two hydromorphone pills, a baggie of marijuana and a glass marijuana pipe.

"This case involved both elements of the meth problem Texans have been facing for decades as well as the deadly opioid epidemic we have been dealing with for the last few years," Assistant District Attorney Mallory Vincent said. "Both oxycodone and hydromorphone are powerful opioids. While both can be lawfully prescribed by a doctor for pain relief, most prescriptions aren't kept behind a car radio in a plastic bag alongside large quantities of meth."

A Parker County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigator with 18 years of experience testified that, in his opinion, the amount of methamphetamine, as well as the extra baggies found in Furstonburg's vehicle, indicated that the drugs were intended for sale.

On appeal, Furstonburg contended that the evidence presented by the prosecution was legally insufficient to support a conviction.

"When examining a legal insufficiency claim, appellate courts view the evidence in the light most favorable to the jury's decision and see if any rational jury could find that it proved the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," said Assistant District Attorney Tom Mitchell, who handled the appeal for the prosecution. "In this case, the court of appeals found that it was sufficient."

Furstonberg will be eligible for parole when his actual time served plus his good time credit equals 11 years, Swain said.

"Once he becomes parole eligible, the decision to keep him in prison or release him on parole will be up to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles," he said.