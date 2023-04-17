Burleson neighborhood evacuated after weapons, explosive components found in house

A neighborhood in Burleson was evacuated after authorities arrested a 21-year-old man and charged him with possession of prohibited weapons and components of explosives, and deadly conduct, according to police.

Noah Calderon was arrested after Burleson police and the FBI executed a search warrant for his property in the 700 block of Pecan Street, police said in a news release about 2:40 p.m. Monday.

Authorities found in the home a “potentially volatile substance,” according to the news release. Police did not specify what the substance was.

Police said the evacuation was being conducted “out of an abundance of caution.” No injuries were reported.

