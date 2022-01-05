Burleson police investigate shots fired during road rage incident on Interstate 35W

Burleson police are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in shots fired Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 35W. Police said they found shell casings on a bridge over Renfro Street.

“The suspect cut in front of a vehicle and [the victim] flashed her high beams,” police said in a statement. “He pointed a gun out and shot at her car, at the window.”

No one was injured.

The suspect, driving what was believed to be a stolen vehicle, fled the scene. Police also believe the person of interest was involved in incidents in Itasca and Fort Worth, including previous carjackings.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity as the await confirmation and warrants.

I-35W southbound was shut down in the area Tuesday night while police investigated.

If anyone witnessed this incident please contact the Burleson Police Department at 817-426-9903.