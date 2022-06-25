Burleson police are investigating Friday shooting on and around Interstate 35W

Burleson police are looking for the person who was involved in a shooting in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard and the median of Interstate 35W on Friday night, according to a news release.

Police said the initial nature of the cause is still under investigation, and it’s not yet clear if there is any ongoing threat to the public because the suspect remains at large.

The nature of the initial incident is still undetermined, according to police. No other information was immediately available around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with Detective R. Martin at 817-426-9392 or RMartin@burlesontx.com or call Johnson County Crime Stoppers 800-794-8477 (TIPS).

