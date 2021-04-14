Burleson police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop in neighborhood

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A Burleson police officer was shot multiple times Wednesday morning during a traffic stop, according to Burleson police.

The officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The officer’s condition was unavailable.

The shooting occurred about 4:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive in Burleson.

Officers from nearby cities, including Fort Worth, converged on the Burleson neighborhood as authorities searched for the suspects.

As of 6:45 a.m., Burleson police said suspects in the shooting have not been apprehended.

Police said to call 911 if you have information or see something suspicious.

Burleson police have not released any other details.

Recommended Stories

  • Doctors Explain the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine’s Link to Extremely Rare Blood Clots

    The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported cases out of more than 6.8 million doses.

  • Watch: Armed man crawls over counter to rob Tarrant County store near Burleson

    Tarrant County investigators need help to find the armed robber from an April 9 holdup.

  • Exclusive: Russia's Sberbank to expand in logistics in e-commerce push

    Russia's biggest bank Sberbank plans to expand its logistic business across the world's largest country as it seeks to capitalise on a booming e-commerce market, Chief Financial Officer Alexandra Buriko told Reuters. As banking margins shrink, Sberbank is expanding in areas ranging from food delivery and taxi services to cloud computing and cyber security as it tries to tap into what it calls the broader ecosystems of its financial services customers. Delivery is one of the top challenges in Russia, which accounts for about 17% of the world's land mass.

  • European lawmakers, executives urge US to halve emissions

    Dozens of European lawmakers, business executives and union leaders on Tuesday urged the United States to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in the coming decade compared with 2005 levels. Ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's climate summit with world leaders next week, European officials and industry representatives called in an open letter for a trans-Atlantic alliance to tackle climate change and achieve a “just and sustainable transition” toward a low-carbon economy. The suggested goal would almost double the target set by the Obama administration after it signed the Paris climate accord in 2015.

  • Brazil Senate launches Bolsonaro COVID-19 probe

    Brazil's Senate on Tuesday launched a probe into President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.The congressional investigation could result in legal consequences, but, for now, is a major political headache for Bolsonaro, who faces record disapproval amid Brazil’s worst coronavirus wave.Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Tuesday that an inquiry would focus on the federal pandemic response, as well as how federal resources were distributed to states.Right now, Brazil’s medical system is pushed to the limit in many parts of the country.Experts believe it may be in part due to the so-called P1 variant, which appears particularly infectious and deadly.Over 3,800 Brazilians died of COVID-19 on Tuesday alone, according to official health data and one study over the weekend showed over half of patients in intensive care units are under 40 years old.Bolsonaro has drawn widespread criticism for downplaying the virus, which he's described as a “little flu.”He’s ignored health experts who say masks are a must and has railed against lockdown measures.Bolsonaro has blasted lawmakers for attempting to investigate him, but a Supreme Court judge ruled last week that there was enough support in the Senate to launch the official probe.

  • Swiss money laundering probe eyes Lebanon central bank chief: report

    From the British Virgin Islands to Geneva, Swiss prosecutors are tracking the suspected fund movements of Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh, a Swiss newspaper reported Tuesday.

  • Indonesia satisfied with effectiveness of Chinese vaccine

    Indonesia's government says it is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine it has been using, after China’s top disease control official acknowledged that current vaccines offer low protection against the virus. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s COVID-19 vaccine program, said Monday that the World Health Organization had found the Chinese vaccines had met requirements by being more than 50% effective.

  • Police try to disperse curfew-defying crowds in second night of Daunte Wright protests

    A demonstrator heckles police in Brooklyn Center, Minn., last night. Photo: John Minchillo/APA second night of protests over the police shooting of Daunte Wright unfolded in Brooklyn Center Monday, as a large crowd defied a curfew and pleas from city leaders to go home. Driving the news: “We are going to get to the bottom of this. We are going to make sure that there’s justice, that this officer is held accountable," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told demonstrators in an effort to calm tensions after dark.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Law enforcement again deployed tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets amid clashes with the crowds gathered outside the police station. Several dozen protesters were arrested, MPR News reports, as limited looting was reported in Brooklyn Center and beyond. By 11 p.m., demonstrators had largely dispersed and the mayor tweeted that "our city is calm."The backdrop: The overnight curfew was instituted from 7pm to 6am across the metro in hopes of quelling unrest and violence following the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, who was killed during a traffic stop just before 2pm Sunday. The number of National Guard troops on the ground doubled to about 1,000, officials said. As the evening protests ramped up, ramifications of the shooting continued to play out across city government.The City Council voted to fire Brooklyn Center's city manager and give more power to the mayor, The Star Tribune reports. The mayor is expected to announce whether he will fire the police chief as soon as today. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, meanwhile, identified the officer who shot Wright as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force. The Hennepin County Attorney's office referred the case to Washington County for consideration of charges. A decision is expected in the coming days.Earlier in the night, hundreds gathered for a peaceful vigil in Wright's honor."I just need everyone to know that he was my life," Wright's mother Katie Wright said. "He was my son. And I can never get that back. Because of a mistake? Because of an accident?"" The family retained Benjamin Crump, the attorney who negotiated a record misconduct settlement on behalf of George Floyd's relatives. The big picture: Sunday's fatal shooting has reverberated not just in the metro, but across the nation, bringing even more attention to the Twin Cities as the trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd nears an end.President Biden called for a "full-blown investigation," as he echoed local and state officials' statements that while peaceful protests are justified, violence and destruction won't be tolerated."The world is watching the Chauvin trial. The world will watch this process, and the world will ask if there's justice," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter told reporters.Worthy of your time: Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon's claim that Potter likely fired her gun inadvertently while meaning to reach for a taser has renewed scrutiny of training and use of the less-lethal tool.The Associated Press explored cases of officers drawing a gun instead of a taser in this 2015 piece and in 2016 and again today.Go deeper: See more photos of the protestsEditor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Monday night was the second night of protests (not Tuesday).More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • John Boehner calls Trump 'a guy who's unemployed' and 'has nothing else to do but cause trouble'

    "The president abused the loyalty and the trust that voters placed in him by perpetuating this noise," Boehner said of Trump's false election claims.

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • Three Georgia officers shot during police chase, officials say

    FOX News correspondent Charles Watson joins 'America Reports' with the details from Carroll County, Georgia

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • Mass. doctor's messages to people who received J&J COVID-19 vaccine

    The CDC and FDA both agreed to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six reports of rare blood clots.

  • Biden tells Putin to de-escalate troop build-up on Ukraine border and invites him to summit

    US president tells Russian counterpart he will not tolerate cyber-incursions or further election interference

  • Democrats urge GOP to support passage of anti-Asian American hate crime bill this week

    Democrats urge Republicans to get on board with legislation that aims to combat increasing hate crimes against Asian Americans.

  • ‘I was looking for one shot’: Kansas, Missouri face fallout from J&J vaccine pause

    The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose, so it has played a significant role in the Kansas City area in inoculating people who are hesitant or hard to reach.

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Kim Potter charging decision expected after third night of unrest in Minneapolis

    Follow for latest updates

  • Exclusive: Toshiba CEO faced board ouster before $20 billion buyout offer - sources

    Toshiba board members planned to oust CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani before CVC Capital Partners launched a $20 billion buyout bid last week, telling him the day before the offer was announced they would replace him, people familiar with the matter said. Two members of Toshiba Corp's nomination committee, including board chairman Osamu Nagayama, met Kurumatani, himself a former CVC executive, and told him they intended to look for a new chief executive, three of the people said. While the board had not formally started the process of replacing Kurumatani, the plan was already in motion, the three said.