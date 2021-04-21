Burleson woman was dropped out of pickup at police office after she was shot in chest

Emerson Clarridge
·2 min read

Law enforcement authorities on Tuesday booked a man on a capital murder arrest warrant in the Johnson County death of a woman he is accused of carjacking after shooting a police officer during a traffic stop.

About 4 1/2 hours after authorities allege that Jerry Elders shot the officer in Burleson on April 14, a pickup truck crashed through the Joshua Police Department rear gate.

Elders had shot Robin Waddell, 60, and she was dropped out of the pickup, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office alleged on Tuesday. Waddell was shot in her right arm and chest and died at a hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office, which reviews Johnson County deaths.

Elders was arrested by Gainesville police after a vehicle and foot pursuit later in the day. He had been held on suspicion of several crimes, including aggravated assault against a public servant.

Elders is also accused of firing upon Burleson police Officer Joshua Lott through a vehicle window. Lott, who was shot three times, was released from a hospital on Thursday.

Jeremy Brewer, a man in the car with Elders when Lott was shot, was arrested on Wednesday on property off of County Road 804 in Johnson County, Burleson police have said. The charges on which Brewer was booked, which include assault causing bodily injury and manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, are connected to other incidents, police have said.

Lott stopped Elders about 4:15 a.m. because of a defective light. Police have said that as Lott approached the passenger side of the stopped car, Elders shot him three times through the passenger window with a handgun.

Elders drove from the scene and the vehicle became disabled. Elders later robbed Waddell and stole her pickup at her house in the 8000 block of County Road 802, police have said.

