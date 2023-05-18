Burley in Wharfedale Brownies: Celebrities boost bookmark fundraiser

Celebrities, authors and illustrators have drawn, painted and doodled hundreds of bookmarks to boost a Brownie group's fundraising auction.

Sir David Attenborough, Joanna Lumley, Dawn French and Sir David Jason are among the stars who sent items to the Burley in Wharfedale Brownies project.

Renowned illustrators Axel Scheffler, Jane Hissey and Lauren Child have also contributed original works.

Their creations will be auctioned to raise money for a school in Zimbabwe.

More than 500 bookmarks have been sent in total and the Burley Brownies group hopes to match the £14,000 it raised at last year's event.

The fundraising project, which began in 2017, supports projects at Katiyo Sacred Heart Primary School in the Honde Valley in Zimbabwe, near the border with Mozambique.

Brownie leader Sharon Hattersley, said: "We are currently raising money to build and equip nursery classrooms for the two youngest classes who don't currently have their own learning space.

"They have lessons outside or in the local church. We are hoping to start building work this year."

She said that since its inception the Bookmark Project had raised just over £40,000.

Asked which were her favourite designs this year, she said: "My favourite celebrity one is Jo Brand's What I Learned At School. My favourite overall I think might be The Giraffe by Guy Parker Rees or The Quokkas by Alison Mutton."

She said the Brownies were always amazed by how many bookmarks they were sent and how much money they were able to raise.

"I think the project helps connect them with the school in Zimbabwe and shows them that they can make a difference," she said.

The auction runs until 19:00 BST on Monday 22 May.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.