Update: Burlington Police ask for help identifying car used in apparent drive-by shooting that injured child

Burlington Police released security camera photos Monday, Nov. 22, of a car suspected in the shooting of a 10-year old child who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in drive-by shooting, Sunday.

Security camera photo of a car Burlington Police suspect was used in a Sunday, Nov. 21 drive-by shooting on Shaw Street.

On Nov. 21, Burlington Police began an investigation after being informed that an injured child was admitted to a local medical facility. Investigators determined that the shooting occurred at the child's residence on the 1100 block of Shaw Street.

The home, according to reports, was struck by gunfire in what is believed to have been a drive-by shooting. The victim was asleep at the time of the shooting.

In a Monday, Nov. 22 update, police said the house was the intended target of the shooting, but the child was not.

It is currently unknown who is behind the shooting and the investigation is ongoing. Police are now asking for help identifying the vehicle in the surveillance photos. Those photos, however, are not very clear. The car appears to be a light-colored coupe or sedan and has a sloping back end.

Burlington Police urge those with information to contact them at (336) 229-3500. To leave an anonymous tip call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-710. Tips through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

