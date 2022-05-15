Burlington City man accused of fatal shooting

BURLINGTON CITY - A city man has been charged in connection with a murder here.

Bryant Williams, 35, is accused of fatally shooting Dominick Santiago, 40, of Willingboro in a May 12 attack, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Santiago was shot shortly before 3 a.m. while he was sitting in a parked car on the 500 block of Linden Avenue, the prosecutor's office said. He died later that morning at an area hospital.

Williams, a resident of the first block of East Federal Street, was apprehended shortly before 8 p.m. Friday as he was walking near East Broad and Lawrence streets.

Williams is charged with murder and weapons offenses.

South Jersey Police Update

The charges are only allegations. Williams has not been convicted in the case.

Williams is being held in Burlington County Jail, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court, Mount Holly.

