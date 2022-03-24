Burlington City man sentenced for second mail-fraud scheme

CAMDEN - The president of a firm providing goods to government agencies has received a second prison term for mail fraud.

Keith Fisher Sr., a resident of Burlington City and Philadelphia, victimized subcontractors who supplied government agencies while expecting to be reimbursed for their expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

It said his most recent scheme began near the end of his previous sentence and involved a Fisher-controlled firm, Atlantic Safety Corp.

A Burlington City man has received a 99-month prison term for mail fraud and violation of his supervised release.

Fisher, who had previously pleaded guilty, was sentenced Wednesday in Camden federal court to 87 months for trying to defraud businesses in connection with government contracting.

He received an additional 12 months for violating his supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb also sentenced Fisher to 54 months of additional supervised release.

Bumb previously sentenced Fisher to a five-year term for mail fraud in July 2017.

