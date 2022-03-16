Burlington City man to sue Trenton police over shooting

TRENTON – Police officers “devalued the life of another Black man” when they shot and wounded a Burlington City resident sitting in a car here last month, according to a statement released Wednesday by the NAACP New Jersey State Conference and a Mount Laurel law firm.

The statement said a lawsuit is to be filed Thursday on behalf of Jajuan R. Henderson, who is partially paralyzed as a result of the Feb. 12 shooting.

The suit is expected to name Trenton City, Police Department Director Steve Wilson and several unidentified police officers as defendants.

Wilson and a representative of Trenton's law department could not be reached for immediate comment Wednesday.

The NAACP statement gave a description of the incident that differed sharply from a police account.

According to the NAACP, Henderson, 29, had gone to a parked car to retrieve an iced tea and was sitting alone in the vehicle shortly after midnight when “an unidentified dark car approached and parked next to him, boxing him in.”

"A group of men, fully masked and in dark plain clothes, then jumped out of this mysterious vehicle and began yelling at Jajuan,” says the statement.

It says Henderson used his cell phone to call for support “as many others would do in this escalating situation.”

The account said the men outside Henderson’s car, who appeared “as any other group of dangerous criminals from a horror movie, turned out to be from the Trenton Police Department.”

“A Black man sitting in a car at midnight while on a cell phone was all these unidentified officers needed to smash the driver’s side window,” the account says. “Despite being unarmed, nonthreatening, and minding his own business, these officers proceeded to use lethal force and shoot Jajuan in the neck.

Henderson is paralyzed from the chest down as a result of the "needless" shooting, the statement said.

“It is a miracle Jajuan survived, and he will have a long road to recovery, if at all, from the actions of the Trenton Police Department," said the statement, which described the incident as "yet another needless police shooting."

It said the lawsuit, to be brought by Zeff Law Firm of Mount Laurel, will demand "justice, change and transparency."

In contrast, a police account says the shooting occurred after four detectives with Trenton's Street Crimes Unit stopped Henderson's car on the 500 block of Centre Street.

The police account, contained in a statement giving probable cause for charges against Henderson, says the Lawrence Street resident was unable to provide an ID, driver's license, registration or proof of insurance for the vehicle and that he refused to roll down his driver's window completely.

It alleges Henderson refused to leave his vehicle after being told he was going to be placed under arrest, and that he reached around the vehicle's interior, "including below seats."

The probable cause statement, citing images from an officer's body-worn camera, says one detective "immediately ordered Henderson to 'stop reaching' under the back seat" and that another detective broke the driver's-side window in an attempt to arrest him.

""Henderson started the vehicle, placed it in drive, and attempted to flee the scene," the statement says. It says Henderson struck two vehicles "while officers remained in close proximity."

The police account says Henderson "ultimately sustained four gunshot wounds during the investigation."

Henderson faces four charges of aggravated assault "by attempting to cause serious bodily injury" to officers standing near the car, the probable cause statement says.

He also is charged with individual counts of resisting arrest and obstruction.

The charges are only allegations, Henderson has not been convicted in connection with the case.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office has said one detective shot Henderson, but all four officers were placed on administrative leave in the wake of the incident.

The officers, who were not injured, have been identified only by their initials.

