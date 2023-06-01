Burlington City, Parkway, PSE&G agree to settle waterfront condemnation lawsuit

BURLINGTON CITY — The electric industry is the winner in a court fight to keep the city from seizing 62 acres of waterfront and two facilities critical for supplying power to Public Service Electric & Gas customers in South Jersey and beyond.

The city on May 16 signed an agreement to settle a lawsuit filed on January 27 by Parkway Generation Operating LLC, the principal owner of the property, and that PSE&G had joined in this March.

Parkway owns the 168-megawatt, “black start” Burlington Station here. PSE&G entered the dispute because it owns a transmission facility on the property, which it had sold in early 2022 to Parkway.

City attorney Stuart Platt on Tuesday said the settlement basically returns all the parties to their original situations. There are no admissions of wrongdoing by any party and Burlington is not barred from future steps to acquire the land.

A view from outside Burlington Generating Station, off Devlin Avenue and West Broad Street in Burlington City.

The agreement, signed May 16, requires City Council to rescind a December 2022 resolution that declared the property was “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment” under New Jersey law. That resolution adopted a consultant’s report and subsequent findings of fact by the city Joint Land Use Board rom August 2022.

The agreement does not require the Joint Land Use Board rescind its finding about the property, however.

If the city were to seek again to condemn the property, the council would have to adopt a new resolution and comply with the procedures specified under state law.

Delaware waterfront historically important to utilities

The Parkway property amounts to more than 62 acres at 901 West Broad Street and fronts on the Delaware River. A power station has been present on the site for more than a century, though the original closed.

PSE&G recently improved its facility and considers it critical to servicing 2.3 million New Jersey customers. Likewise, the Parkway facility is important in ensuring against power shortages.

Under the agreement, 15 days after Burlington gives notice it has rescinded its redevelopment resolution and published it, the court action will be dismissed.

Neither Parkway nor PSE&G has responded to requests for comment.

The litigation was filed in Burlington County Superior Court.

