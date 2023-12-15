Burlington County hosts Wreaths Across America on way to Arlington ceremony

BURLINGTON TWP. - While many associate the holiday season with lights, trees and presents, Wreaths Across America stands as a reminder of what truly matters during this time — cherishing time with loved ones.

The annual escort of wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery started in 2006 as a traveling memorial to veterans and their sacrifices.

On Dec. 13, the Masonic Village in Burlington became a stop on the tour, with the nonprofit's mobile exhibit on site during the day and the convoy of wreaths arriving in the evening.

When the 48-foot mobile exhibit arrived at the Masonic Village, service members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst were on hand to assist the 400 residents, many of which are veterans, into the exhibit.

"They even spent time talking with our residents, listening to stories from veterans of the past and spending time made our residents just extremely cheerful," said executive director Anda Durso.

Wreaths Across America 48' Mobile Education Exhibit sits outside the Masonic Village

Within the 24-person screening room alongside memorials and other interactives, the exhibit gives time to reflect and honor the sacrifices of the fallen and their families.

Gold Star families were later escorted to a banquet by local first responders.

As the night concluded, TAPS was played by 92-year-old veteran and Masonic Village resident Samuel Puccio.

Veteran and resident of Masonic Village, Samuel Puccio, plays TAPS

The multi-truck convoy on Wednesday visited Liberty State Park in Jersey City; the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Holmdel; the Masonic Village; and the Senior Center in Bordentown Township.

It then made stops in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland on Thursday before moving on to the war memorials in D.C. on Friday and the 8 a.m. service at Arlington on Saturday, National Wreaths Across America Day.

Police escort car sits in the parking lot with a wreath on the front

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Burlington plays host to Wreaths Across America ahead of D.C. ceremony