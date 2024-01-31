Burlington County man charged with Capitol riot offenses

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Burlington County man is accused of taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Lee A. Giobbie, 40, of Eastampton was notable on video from the riot for his red-and-white bullhorn and green-and-white Eagles stocking cap, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Camden federal court.

He was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges on Tuesday, Jan. 30, and was released after a hearing n Trenton federal court.

Giobbie is among about 18 people from South Jersey charged with taking part in the January 2021 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Giobbie did not respond to a request for comment. His attorney could not be identified.

Father and son faced riot charges Prison for Atlantic City DJ who hoped to get viral video at Capitol riot

A criminal complaint alleges Giobbie could be seen and heard on video near a bike-rack barricade on the Capitol's East Front.

Feds: Lee Giobbie of Eastampton brought bullhorn to Capitol riot

It contends he asked another rioter, "What would need to happen for police snipers to start shooting?"

He also repeatedly shouted "Move the gates" as rioters tried to break through the barricade, then called out, "We're going in" and "The gates have been breached."

Photos at Giobbie's Facebook page, which identifies him as a financial adviser, show him in a similar Eagles cap, according to the complaint.

It alleges Giobbie then moved a barricade and entered an area that had been closed to the public.

"He then walked by police in riot gear and was one of the first rioters to the Central steps of the Capitol building," the complaint says.

It alleges he faced the crowd and yelled "Stop the steal," then turned toward a police line and called out, "Push, push, push push."

More than 15 locals charged What's happened to area residents charged with Capitol riot crimes?

Giobbie allegedly pushed from behind against other rioters, then joined a "huge mass of rioters" rushing up the steps after the police line broke.

The complaint alleged Giobbie, after nearing an entrance to the Rotunda, used his bullhorn to shout, "We need something to break the door down!"

Giobbie accused of struggling with officer

During a struggle with a Capitol police officer, Giobbie alleged pushed an officer's arm away from his arm, then pushed his left forearm against the officer's riot shield.

The complaint notes police used a flashbang munition and chemical sprays to try to clear the area near the Rotunda Door.

"In spite of that, Giobbie was one of the first rioters to enter through the Rotunda Door with minutes after it was breached by other rioters," it says. "He aggressively pushed his way through the Rotunda Door as police were actively trying to defend it."

It says Giobbie left the Capitol after being briefly detained by a police officer in riot gear in a hallway.

The complaint says an investigation began in March 2022, after the FBI received a tip that Giobbie appeared in video and social media images from the riot.

Giobbie is charged with felony offenses of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding,

Misdemeanor charges include disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The charges are only allegations. Giobbie has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Lee. A. Giobbie is accused of felony and misdemeanor offenses