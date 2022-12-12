Burlington County man sentenced to prison for selling pesticides as false COVID protection

CAMDEN – A Maple Shade man who sold unregistered pesticides he falsely claimed were effective against coronavirus has received a five-year prison term.

Paul Andrecola, 63, also was ordered to forfeit $2.7 million in profits from more than 150 sales of the pesticides from March 2020 through May 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

The buyers included a police department in Delaware, a fire department in Virginia, a medical clinic in Georgia, and a school district in Wisconsin, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It said “numerous” federal agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Forest Service also bought the pesticides, which were marketed under the GCLEAN and G200 brands.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said Andrecola “profited on the fears of the American people during the height of concerns about transmission of COVID-19.”

Federal law requires pesticides must be registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency before they can be sold or distributed.

Claims that a pesticide can kill a pathogen, such as the coronavirus, must be authorized by the EPA based on a review of data.

The EPA had not approved the Andrecola's products for use against the coronavirus,, the statement said.

“Andrecola placed another company’s EPA registration numbers on his company’s products and falsely marketed that his products were EPA-approved to kill coronavirus,” the statement asserted.

It said Andrecola, “or others at his behest,” also would provide falsified documentation to potential customers.

Andrecola controlled two companies and was employed by a third, all in Mount Laurel., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. It did not identify the firms by name, but said they made lubricants, cleaning products, sanitizers and disinfectants.

However, a separate court action by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office identified Andrecola as the owner of Inventek Colloidal Cleaners Inc., a Gaither Drive company.

The prosecutor's office sought the forfeiture of $45,380 found in a safe at Inventek during a June 2020 raid by local and federal agents.

Mount Laurel police charged Andrecola with weapons offenses after multiple guns and ammunition were found at the business, the prosecutor's office said in a court filing. It alleged Andrecola could not possess guns under state law due to prior felony convictions for aggravated assault and other offenses.

The status of the weapons charges could not be determined Friday.

A December 2021 settlement awarded half of the money, $22,590, to the prosecutor's office. The balance went to Andrecola's attorney.

Andrecola previously admitted guilt to wire fraud, presenting false claims to the federal government and knowingly distributing or selling an unregistered pesticide.

At a hearing Thursday in Camden federal court, Andrecola also was ordered to make restitution for losses “resulting from his commission of the charged crimes,” the federal prosecutor’s office said.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler also sentenced the businessman to three years of supervised release.

