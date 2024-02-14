Burlington County man to serve over 30 years in prison for fatal stabbing of friend, dog
An investigation revealed that Donovan G. Hollingsworth traveled to the victim's apartment with the intent to rob him.
With multiple players on new teams, things are starting to take shape for the stretch run. It's time for savvy fantasy managers to take advantage.
Shaquille O’Neal, who got his NBA start with the Magic, is now just the third player in league history to have his jersey retired by three different teams.
North Carolina beat Syracuse by 36 in January.
Here’s what experts and science have to say about these well-known food aphrodisiacs — and whether they actually help put people in the mood.
After Aiyuk's comments, the wideout was discussed in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's end-of-season news conference.
There have only been six successful protests in NBA history.
Intuitive Machines is looking to succeed where past ventures have failed with its inaugural lunar lander mission, which would mark the first time a private company has landed a spacecraft on the moon — ever. The mission is poised to lift off on a SpaceX rocket at 12:57 a.m. EST tomorrow from the launch company’s pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Should everything go to plan, after a roughly seven-day journey the spacecraft will enter lunar orbit.
The American Express Gold Card is an excellent option for travelers who want to maximize their food spending at home and away.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down the coaching turnover that took place over the last few days at UCLA.
Declining prices for energy and many goods helped cool inflation in January, but basics such as housing, food, and auto insurance continued to climb.
Chris Herring from ESPN joins Dan Devine to talk about all of the things that they love about the NBA right before the league heads into its all-star break.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Up your cozy quotient with this super-soft blanket that has over 1,900 5-star Amazon fans.
Fans go bonkers for the flattering Gloria Vanderbilt faves: 'I will live in these.'
Sarah Silverman’s lawsuit against OpenAI will advance but with some of her legal team’s claims dismissed. The comedian sued OpenAI and Meta in July, claiming they trained their AI models on her work without consent.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. These are all the tech and gaming layoffs we've noted so far in 2024.
The Scuderia Ferrari SF-24 takes on the longest-ever F1 season. Said to be 95% changed from the SF-23, it aims to improve on last year's late-season form.
Let's reset the MVP race, featuring four favorites, with roughly 30 games to go in the season.
The handheld's 15-layer system is designed to remove chlorine, heavy metals and other impurities.
Haason Reddick has enjoyed two Pro Bowl nods and 27 sacks in his two seasons with the Eagles, and it seems he wants to stay with them.