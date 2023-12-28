Burlington County Sheriff's Office says toy drive benefits more than 300 children

The 28th annual edition of the Holiday Toy Drive by the Burlington County Sheriff's Office resulted in a record number of donations.

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington County Commissioners said in a news statement that 307 children from in-need families, nonprofits and social service agencies received donations.

“Distributing holiday gifts is one of our favorite activities because we know we’re helping to bring some joy to underserved children and their families. It’s only possible because of the generosity of so many who donated toys and other items," said Burlington County Sheriff James Kostoplis in a news release.

Some of the organizations receiving the donations are The Emmons School in Pemberton Township, Catholic Charities’ Providence House Domestic Violence Services, Foster & Adoptive Services of Burlington County, Servicios Latinos De Burlington County, The Christian Caring Center, New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Sisterhood, Shekinah Lodge No. 32, Mothers Restoring Strength, Sickle Cell Association, The Beloved Project, Change Church, The Salvation Army and the I Am Unique organization.

Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson applauded the community's generosity.

"During the season of giving, it’s heartwarming to learn that Burlington County residents are so willing to give to help their neighbors," she said.

The Sheriff’s Community Outreach Unit will be collecting toys, toiletries and other household's goods to help families all-year. Residents and businesses that want to donate can contact the unit at 609-265-3788.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Burlington County Sheriff's Office toy drive tops donation record