Burlington County special education teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

A Burlington County special education teacher was arrested Thursday after being accused of touching multiple students, officials say.

Here is what we know so far.

What is teacher Vincent Root accused of?

Vincent Root, 58, of Philadelphia, a special education teacher at Chatsworth Elementary School, is accused of sexually touching seven students while they were enrolled in the school, according to a news release from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Root was charged with multiple charges, including seven counts of second-degree sexual assault and seven counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

License revoked: Board acts on teacher who described child sexual abuse, then said his claims weren't true

Petnapping: French bulldogs stolen from South Jersey still missing. Are your pets safe?

He was arrested Thursday morning at the Prosecutor's Office in Mount Holly and held in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation, lead by BCPO Detective Gary D'Alessio, began last month after a student accused Root of touching him inappropriately during previous school years.

Investigators believe Root assaulted seven boys in classrooms inside the school over a period of several years, according to the prosecutor.

District officials said Root was placed on administrative leave and banned from school property, according to the prosecutor's office.

Officials aren't releasing details about the victims, including ages or grades.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannettnj.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Elementary school teacher arrested after child touching accusations