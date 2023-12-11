Burlington Democrats nominate Joan Shannon for mayor

Burlington Democrats chose Joan Shannon to represent them in the Town Meeting Day race for mayor.

Burlington Democrats caucused Sunday afternoon to nominate Shannon for mayor, and to choose their candidates for City Council representing wards across the city.

Shannon, who represents the South District on the City Council, bested City Council President Karen Paul, D-Ward 6, and C.D. Mattison, a tech consultant and former campaign manager for outgoing Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Joan Shannon represents the South District on the Burlington City Council.

Shannon will join Progressive candidate Emma Mulvaney-Stanak and others on the March Town Meeting Day ballot. Weinberger announced in September that he will not seek a fifth term.

Shannon garnered 1,689 votes, or 50.68%. Paul received 1,173 votes, or 35.19%, and Mattison got 471 votes, or 14.13%.

Who is Joan Shannon?

Shannon, who has served on the City Council for 20 years, is a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman.

Shannon's campaign priorities include improving public safety, reducing substance abuse and criminal activity, and addressing the statewide housing crisis.

In the midst of rising public safety concerns, which some residents have attributed to reduced police presence in the city, Shannon has touted that she voted against the City Council's decision to reduce the number of Burlington police officers.

"I'm the only candidate who has consistently and vocally supported investments in public safety, supported community policing and opposed very well-intentioned but misguided efforts to defund the police," Shannon said during the Democratic mayoral candidate forum on Dec. 3.

Burlington City Councilor Joan Shannon, a Democrat, announced her candidacy for mayor in front of City Hall on Nov. 2, 2023.

Before the caucus, Shannon received endorsements from the Burlington Fire and Police Department unions.

Mulvaney-Stanak responds to Shannon nomination

Following the caucus, Mulvane-Stanak congratulated Democratic nominee and thanked the other candidates, then shifted her focus to upcoming election.

"In March, voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the strategies of the past decade will get us where we need to go, or whether we need a new vision for Burlington," Mulvaney-Stanak said in a statement.

She added: "I look forward to the next several months of our campaign where we’ll be focused on our concrete and community-based plans to address community safety, affordability and livability for people and our climate. During this time, we’ll have the opportunity to highlight the different approaches that we would each take to address Burlington’s most pressing concerns."

Who is running for City Council?

The following candidates will be on the Town Meeting Day ballot for City Council seats.

Ward 1: Geoff Hand

Ward 3: Malik Mines

Ward 4: Sarah Carpenter

Ward 5: Ben Traverse

Ward 6: Becca Brown McKnight

Ward 7: Evan Litwin

Ward 8: Hannah King

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Joan Shannon nominated for Burlington mayor in Democratic caucus