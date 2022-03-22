Burlington fugitive involved in recent car chase arrested in Illinois on drug charges

MACOMB, Ill. — A Burlington man who evaded arrest after a high-speed car chase Sunday and is the subject in a large-scale drug trafficking investigation has been arrested.

Larry Keith Knotts, 34, was apprehended Tuesday in McDonough County, Illinois, by the Macomb Police Department.

He is charged with possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams, methamphetamine trafficking, obstructing justice/evidence destruction, aggravated fleeing/eluding, endangering the life or health of a child, obstructing identification, and was further cited for driving while licensed suspended, child safety seat violation, improper lane usage, wrong way on a one-way street and disobeying a stop sign.

Knotts also has warrants in Henderson and Des Moines counties.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. on March 15, a Macomb Police Officer attempted to stop vehicle Knotts was driving after violating several traffic laws, according to a press release from the Macomb Police Department.

Police say the vehicle refused to stop for the officer.

With the assistance of additional units, the officer continued to follow the vehicle and was eventually able to stop the car inside a parking lot.

Officers discovered a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine inside the car and on Knott's possession, according to the release.

A large quantity of cash and miscellaneous jewelry were also located during the investigation.

Police say an infant child was also inside the vehicle and was not properly secured in a child safety seat at the time of the stop.

The child and passenger were safely escorted from the area of the preliminary investigation by officers.

Knotts was placed under arrest and transported to McDonough County Jail.

Investigators later determined that Knotts provided a false name to officers, that Knotts had been involved in a high-speed chase with police in Burlington and was wanted on a felony warrant.

The Macomb Police Department was assisted by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

On Sunday, Des Moines County Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Burlington and West Burlington police departments engaged in a high-speed pursuit with Knotts mostly within Burlington city limits.

Knotts was wanted by police for pre-trial violations stemming from original charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with bodily injury for an incident in January.

During the police pursuit Sunday, officers lost sight of Knotts' vehicle but later located the car parked on the 1500 block of Gnahn Street in Burlington.

A witness told police they saw Knotts leave his vehicle and head toward his mother's home.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the residence. The Des Moines County Tactical Response Team entered the home but was unable to locate Knotts.

Knotts also is the target of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking investigation in the Burlington area.

On Friday, tactical teams from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office, the Burlington Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol executed search warrants at Knotts’ known residences in the 200 block of 10th Street and the 1500 block of Gnahn Street in response to a narcotic investigation and in an attempt to arrest Knotts.

According to Des Moines County Sheriff Kevin Glendening, Knotts must settle his charges in Illinois before he can be extradited back to Des Moines County.

Knotts' bond was set Wednesday at $10,000.

Knotts' next court appearance will be at 3 p.m. April 13 at the McDonough County Courthouse.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more information released from the Macomb Police Department regarding the circumstances of Knotts' arrest and the charges against him.

