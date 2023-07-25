Burlington justice resigns while under investigation

Jul. 25—The state Commission of Judicial Conduct announced Monday, July 24, Burlington Town Justice Corrie A. Damulis resigned while under investigation.

According to a media release, the commission let Damulis know in June it was investigating two complaints against her. The first complaint alleged she mishandled court funds in both her previous position as village justice in Richfield Springs and as town justice in Burlington. The second complaint said she failed to file reports or remit funds to the state Comptroller's Office as required by law, resulting in her salary being stopped.

Damulis was scheduled to give testimony regarding the matter at the commission on June 27, the release said. Instead, Damulis tendered her resignation from Burlington effective June 30, and agreed never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future. The commission accepted a stipulation to that effect signed by Damulis, her attorney, Harpremjeet Kaur, and Commission Administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian. The commission was represented by Deputy Administrator Cathleen S. Cenci, Senior Attorney S. Peter Pedrotty and Investigator Laura Misjak.

According to the stipulation, Damulis failed to file reports or remit funds to the state Comptroller's Office in the time required by law for the months of January, February and March 2023, and that her salary was stopped on May 16, 2023, as a result.

Damulis waived the statutory provision of confidentiality applicable to commission proceedings, "to the limited extent that the stipulation and Commission's order accepting it would be public," the release said. The stipulation said the the commission under judiciary law "may continue with proceedings against a judge who has resigned and, if it so determines, render and file a determination that the judge should be removed from office." A judge that is removed from office cannot hold another judicial office.

Damulis, who is an attorney, had been a justice of the Burlington Town Court since 2020, and her current term would have expired on Dec. 31, the release said. She previously served as a justice of the Richfield Springs Village Court from 2016-2022.

"Public confidence in the town and village courts is undermined whenever a judge fails to account properly for court-collected fines and fees, and fails to deposit those funds in a timely manner," Tembeckjian said in the release. "Judge Damulis's failure to do so resulted in her salary being stopped and her departure from the bench."

The commission has accepted 128 such permanent resignation stipulations since the procedure was instituted in 2003, the release said.