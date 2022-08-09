Burlington man accused of disarming police and attempting to use taser on officers

A Burlington man is facing multiple charges after police say he disarmed an officer of their taser and attempted to deploy it on officers during a struggle as they arrested him.

Darwin Orejana, 22, has been charged with interference with official acts with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon against a police officer and two counts of disarming a police officer (taser), all class D felonies, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

At about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Burlington police responded to a report of a man attempting to break into cars near the Pizza Hut located at 1410 N. Roosevelt Ave.

When they arrived, officers were told the suspect left the area on a blue bicycle.

Officers say they later located Orejana as he was pushing a blue bike just north of Sunnyside Avenue on U.S. 61.

Police say Orejana resisted arrest.

Officers used a taser on Orejana, but it was not effective, a criminal complaint states.

Police say Orejana was able to remove the taser from an officer's hand.

When a second officer attempted to deploy his taser, Orejana was able to knock it to the ground, according to the complaint.

Orejana stood up and pointed a taser at both officers and pulled the trigger multiple times before running away with the taser, police say.

A short time later, police found Orejana and took him into custody. Police were unable to locate the taser.

One of the officers suffered a minor injury, according to the Burlington Police Department.

As of Monday, Orejana was being held at Des Moines County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Burlington man accused of attempting to use police tasers on officers