Burlington man accused of sexually abusing juvenile over course of multiple days

A Burlington man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile over the course of multiple days in 2021.

Raymond Showers, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree sexual abuse (a class B felony).

On Aug. 8, detectives went to the Child Protection Center for a forensic interview with the juvenile.

The juvenile told the interviewer that she had met Showers through a friend, was sexually assaulted by Showers at his residence numerous times for multiple days, that Showers took her phone and would not let her contact anyone, that he put a shotgun to her head, that he gave her drugs on a daily basis, and that these events took place in November-December 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint also stated that the juvenile was able to identify Showers when detectives showed her his driver's license photo.

Showers is being held at the Des Moines County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Burlington man accused of sexually abusing juvenile over multiple days