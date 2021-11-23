Burlington man among three Ewing officers facing civil-rights charges

TRENTON - A Burlington County man is one of three police officers accused of assaulting a minor during an arrest in Ewing, Mercer County.

Justin Ubry, 33, of Springfield allegedly kicked snow in the face of a minor who was being handcuffed while lying on the ground in January 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Two other officers — Michael Delahanty, 51, of Robbinsville and Matthew Przemieniecki, 43, of Hamilton — allegedly used their feet to push the boy's face into the snow, the federal prosecutor's office said.

Przemieniecki, who put his foot on the boy's head after the youth had been handcuffed, also kicked snow in the boy's face three times, it alleged.

Three Ewing police officers are accused of violating the civil rights of a Burlington youth during his January 2018 arrest.

The youth, identified only as a Burlington resident, was found hiding in a shed after he fled the scene of a car crash, said the prosecutor's account.

"The victim did not resist law enforcement at any time while on the ground," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday.

More than a dozen police officers responded to the incident, and the officers who handcuffed the youth "did not request or require additional assistance" from Ubry, Delahanty and Przemieniecki, according to an indictment.

Delahanty has since retired as a lieutenant with Ewing's police force.

Przemieniecki and Ubry remain on the force, the statement said.

Delahanty,and Przemieniecki are charged with deprivation of rights under color of law causing bodily injury.

Ubry faces a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Justin Ubry accused of kicking snow at the face of a Burlington youth