Burlington man arrested in connection with recent shots-fired incident

A Burlington man has been arrested on multiple charges following a shots-fired incident police began investigating last week.

Levi Evans, 22, is charged with being a person ineligible carry a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, all serious misdemeanors, and discharging a weapon within city limits, a simple misdemeanor.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, Burlington police were called to the 1600 block of Smith Street for reports of shots fired but did not find anything after searching the scene.

That same night, just before 11 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of South Leebrick Street for a disturbance report. Officers learned that the disturbance was related to the shots-fired call from earlier in the evening and located five spent shell casings nearby.

Police spoke with two witnesses, one of whom said they had been an argument with Evans that turned into a physical altercation, and that, as they were driving away from the scene, Evans fired between five and eight shots in the alley, according to a criminal complaint. No injuries or property damage were reported during the incident.

Police were unable to locate Evans the night of that shooting.

More: 'Humanize the badge': First responders, community member will mingle at National Night Out

At about 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, police were called again to a home on the 100 block of South Leebrick for a report that Evans was on the property. Officers also learned that Evans had an active warrant in Des Moines County for probation violations.

When police arrived, they found Evans sitting in chair in a shed with a a .380 Highpoint pistol sitting by his feet.

While officers were arresting Evans, they found one baggie containing 2.5 grams of methamphetamines and another baggie containing 12 grams on marijuana in his possession, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say Evans later admitted to firing three shots into the air during the incident on July 27 as one of the witnesses was driving away.

Story continues

Evans also told police he purchased the gun used in the incident from an unknown man in Fort Madison for $160.

Additional charges are expected to be filed, according to the Burlington Police Department.

More: Police seeking Henry County man accused of stolen valor, collecting $4.5K from motorcycle benefit

As of Monday, Evans was still in custody at the Des Moines County jail in lieu of a $5,000 cash-only bond.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Burlington man arrested following shots-fired investigation