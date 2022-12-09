Burlington man arrested in downtown stabbing that left 23-year-old dead

Burlington Police arrested Von C. Simmonds, 40, on Thursday on the suspicion of murdering 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday in a stabbing incident.

Simmonds was arraigned Friday morning and pleaded not guilty. The Free Press reached out to his attorney Josh O'Hara for comment, and he did not respond by the time of publication.

The stabbing took place inside Peisanos, a pizzeria on Main Street between Honey Road and Muddy Waters, around 3 a.m. According to police reports based off interviews with witnesses and security camera footage, Sharrif was trying to break up a fight between two other men in their twenties when Simmonds got involved, took a 7-8 inch kitchen knife from behind the restaurant's counter and stabbed Sharrif in the chest. The knife went through his lung and severed the left ventricle of his heart which caused his death, according to assistant medical examiner Sarah Marianai. Sharrif had shallow breathing and did not have a pulse when police reached him.

A memorial honoring Abubakar Sharrif is shown Dec. 8, 2022 in front of Piesanos pizza restaurant on Main Street in Burlington, where the 23-year-old Burlington man was fatally stabbed Dec. 4.

Police arrested Simmonds without incident at homeless shelter ANEW Place on North Street, where he was "known to reside," according to Burlington Police. He was on federal probation at the time of his arrest. He is being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility.

This story will be updated.

