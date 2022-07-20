Burlington man arrested for shooting incident on Curran Street

A Burlington man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he fired gunshots during an altercation with two men.

Jason Rohlfes, 45, has been charged with discharging a weapon within city limits (simple misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a felon (class D felony), being a person ineligible to carry a weapon (serious misdemeanor), and first-degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor).

At 8:57 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Curran Street for a report of two men shooting at each other.

When police arrived, they say they found Rohlfes standing with his hands in the air.

Rohlfes told officers he was being attacked by a person with a piece of lumber before firing two rounds into the ground and that the firearm, a Ruger P89 9mm handgun, was located on the hood of his vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses and video footage recovered by police show that a man was walking near the area of the altercation when Rohlfes asked the man for his name.

When the man refused to give Rohlfes his name, Rohlfes became upset, pulled up his shirt, exposed a firearm, and threatened to shoot the man. The man then ran home, informed his father about what was happening, and his father came outside and confronted Rohlfes, the complaint states.

When the man's father confronted Rohlfes, police say Rohlfes threatened to shoot him as well.

Video footage shows Rohlfes pull the gun from his waist, point it at the man and pull the trigger, but the gun did not fire, according to the complaint.

The man then moved towards Rohlfes, who stumbled backward, pulled the slide back on the gun, and then fired the gun into the air, police say.

After the shot was fired, the man started to walk away but Rohlfes continued to follow him and fired a second shot into the ground behind the man, according to the complaint.

No one was hit and no property was damaged during the incident, and the investigation is being handled by the Burlington Police Department's Problem-Oriented Policing Unit according, to Major Jeff Klein.

As of Wednesday, Rohlfes is being held at the Des Moines County Correction Center on $5,000 cash-only bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 29 at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Burlington man accused of firing gun during altercation