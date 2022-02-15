Burlington man arrested in Tuesday shooting that sent 64-year-old man to the hospital

Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
·1 min read

Police have arrested a Burlington man accused of shooting another man Tuesday morning.

Joshua Tracey Manfredi, 30, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felony; going armed with intent, a class D felony; and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, according to the Burlington Police Department.

At 6:08 a.m., Burlington police were called to the 500 block of South Central Avenue for a report of a shooting that have just taken place.

When they arrived, officers found a 64-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

The man was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington for treatment. His identity and medical status have not be released at this time.

The Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the shooting incident, conducting multiple interviews and executing search warrants.

Police said a firearm related to the shooting has been recovered.

Manfredi was transported to the Des Moines County jail and is being held on without bond until seen by a judge.

Police said additional charges are anticipated.

This report will be updated as information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Arrest made in shooting of 64-year-old man in Burlington on Tuesday

