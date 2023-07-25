Burlington man charged with burglary

Jul. 25—A Burlington man was charged with burglary and more after a year's investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office.

According to a media release, deputies investigated a burglary that occurred in the town of Burlington in April of 2022. Their investigation revealed that Jesse E. Dilatush, 34, forced entry in to a dwelling and stole a Kubota tractor which was later found abandoned on county Highway 16 in Burlington.

As the result of numerous interviews and DNA evidence located at the scene, Dilatush "was developed as a suspect," the release said. Dilatush was located by the Chenango County Sheriff's Office on July 24 in the town of Columbus and turned over to Otsego County investigators for arrest processing.

Dilatush was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors.

The Otsego County District Attorney's Office recommended bail be set at $10,000 cash, $10,000 credit card or $100,000 partially secured bond, the release said. Dilatush was lodged in the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await Centralized Arraignment proceedings.