Burlington man charged in fatal shooting of woman in Trenton shooting

TRENTON - Police have charged a Burlington man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman here.

The victim, 34-year-old Stephanie Vil of Burlington, was found with gunshot wounds around 9:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Vil, who was lying in the street near a heavily damaged car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecutor's office on Monday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Jamar Leonard, who is charged with murder and weapons offenses.

The charges against Leonard are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Leonard is being held in Mercer County Jail. The prosecutor’s office said it has filed a motion to detain him pending trial.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Trenton: Burlington NJ man charged in fatal shooting