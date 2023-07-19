Burlington man charged with murder after woman was found dead in Champlain Street Park

A Burlington man was arrested and charged with second degree murder Monday in connection to an untimely death reported July 7 by the Burlington Police Department.

Claude Mumbere, 29, who was arraigned Monday, is suspected of sexually assaulting and strangling to death a 31-year-old woman according to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Burlington Police Department. The Burlington Free Press typically does not name victims of sexual assault without their permission, although an official does use the victim's first name in quotes.

"I want to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to Kelly's family and to all who knew and loved her," Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a press conference Tuesday. "To all who are grieving her loss and everyone listening, know that from the moment Kelly was found, it has been a top priority of the city and the Burlington Police Department to investigate and understand the circumstances of her death to quickly bring any person to justice."

A man was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to a woman who was found dead in Champlain Street Park. The park is located on South Champlain Street between Maple and King streets.

How the case developed

Burlington police responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. on July 7 reporting an unresponsive woman in the back of Champlain Street Park.

Officers reported in the affidavit that the woman's body revealed signs of sexual assault, and police treated the scene as a homicide scene.

Preliminary autopsy results informed police that the woman had been sexual assaulted as well as strangulated or smothered.

Detectives spent 10 days interviewing people who knew the victim and who had last seen her the night of her death, reviewing video footage from surveillance cameras in the area and testing and examining objects left behind at the crime scene including the ID of Mumbere's father.

After interviewing Mumber's father and mother and Mumbere himself, officers eventually matched fingerprints from a Four Loco can left at the scene with Mumbere's and matched a shoe insole found near the body to the shoe of Mumbere, which was missing the insole at the time of his arrest. Detectives also identified Mumbere on numerous shots of surveillance video as the same man who was walking with the victim on South Champlain Street after she was last seen at the parking garage next to Community Bank north of City Hall park.

Further details of the victim's death

Acting Burlington Police Lt. Michael Beliveau said the nature of Mumbere's and the victim's relationship remains unknown but he does not think the murder happened randomly.

"I'm still investigating the nature of their relationship though I don't believe this was a random act," Beliveau said. "I believe this was a very intentional and targeted meeting, and the two consensually walked together to the scene of where the murder happened."

Police have not charged Mumbere with sexual assault, but Beliveau said this is because the final autopsy results are still pending. This has also delayed the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Vermont's official determination of whether the death was a homicide.

Mumbere has 16 active pre-trial cases in Vermont, most of which have taken place in Chittenden County, others in Rutland. Sarah George, Chittenden County state's attorney, said at the press conference these cases are part of the backlog from COVID and most are from 2020-2022. Twelve of the cases were labeled misdemeanors and four were labeled felonies in the court's computer system, including the second-degree murder. One of the cases pending is for lewd and lascivious misconduct from an incident where Mumbere reportedly exposed his penis to a woman in a park and asked for a kiss.

"There are mental health concerns, they have come up through the affidavits in some of his other cases that he was clearly struggling with some mental health issues that were not being addressed, but I don't know if there are any particular diagnoses or anything more specific," George said.

