Burlington man convicted of killing WWU student in 2019

A Burlington man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing his girlfriend.

Prosecutors said Rigoberto Galvan, 24, shot and killed Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner, a 22-year-old Western Washington University student, after breaking in through a second-floor balcony on Aug. 14, 2019.

Galvan then called 911 to report the crime.

“You need to send as many cops as you can. I just killed my girlfriend,” Galvan told an emergency dispatcher.

He was convicted of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, the Bellingham Herald reported

Galvan will not have the possibility of parole.

“The jury also found Galvan guilty of several special verdicts based on him committing the murder and burglary while armed with a firearm, and because the murder was committed against an intimate partner,” the Herald reported.