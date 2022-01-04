Burlington man facing multiple charges after driving across Cascade Bridge during police chase

A Burlington man accused of holding a woman against her will and threatening her life was arrested Thursday after a police chase that saw him drive across the long-closed Cascade Bridge.

Damond Bass, 45, has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first degree harassment, eluding (all aggravated misdemeanors), assault causing bodily injury, false imprisonment (both simple misdemeanors), and a controlled substance violation (a class D felony).

On Dec. 6, Burlington police took a complaint from a woman who said she had been held at gunpoint and assaulted at a Burlington resident by an individual named "Josh."

Investigators later identified Bass as the individual the woman was referring to.

According to a criminal complaint, that same day, the woman told police she was held at the residence from 6 p.m. until approximately 9:45 p.m.

The woman told police that she had known Bass for approximately one year and that he had contacted her that morning and asked her to come to his home.

When she arrived, the woman said Bass pushed her inside the house, causing her to fall. When she got up, Bass pushed her to the floor again, blocked her from being able to leave, told her she couldn't leave and smelled like alcohol, according to the criminal complaint.

Bass allegedly punched the woman in the head, pulled out a pistol, put a magazine into the gun, cocked it, put the gun to the woman's head, told her he could kill her and forced the woman to kiss him, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman also told police that Bass pulled out a needle, told her to get a spoon and lighter and that he was going to inject her with heroin.

The woman told police that, after a period of time and when Bass was extremely intoxicated, Bass allowed the woman to call her father while he listened to the call and allowed her father to pick her up from the house. The woman went to the police station shortly after her father picked her up.

After an investigation, police issued a warrant for Bass' arrest on Dec. 28.

On approximately 3 p.m. on Dec. 30, Burlington police responded to a call of an off-duty police officer, Jacob Jenkins, who had reported he was being chased in his personal vehicle by Bass, and that he believed Bass had a firearm in his possession.

Officers rushed to the area of Main and Angular streets and found Jenkins at the intersection with Bass in a silver Cadillac behind him.

At their arrival, police say Bass turned southbound and began traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police chased Bass southbound on Main Street, with Bass driving as fast as approximately 90 mph toward the Cascade Bridge.

Authorities say Bass drove through the chain-link fencing and road-closed barricades, across the bridge and into the Crapo Park area.

Bass was taken into custody after officers located him and his vehicle in the 8000 block of Koestner Street.

After Bass was arrested, Burlington police also executed a search warrant at his home, finding multiple sandwich baggies containing 51.4 grams of suspected marijuana.

As of Tuesday, Bass is being held at Des Moines County jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Des Moines County courthouse.

According to a news release from the Burlington Police Department on Thursday, the investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

The Burlington Police Department was assisted in the investigation of the incident by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and West Burlington Police Department.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Burlington man arrested for holding woman against her will and assault