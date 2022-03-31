Burlington man gets 27 years in murder for hire, abuse case tied to Venezuela

A Vermont man was sentenced to 27 years in prison following his guilty plea to federal charges that he commissioned a woman in Venezuela to make videos of the torture of a boy and the torture and killing of a man, records show.

Sean Fiore, 38, of Burlington, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Burlington.

In October Fiore pleaded guilty to four counts — conspiracy to kidnap, maim or murder a person in a foreign country; murder for hire; conspiracy to produce child pornography; and possession of child pornography.

Fiore's attorneys did not immediately respond Thursday to an emailed request for comment.

Court records say that in September 2018 Fiore used a secure messaging app to communicate with a woman in Venezuela.

Prosecutors say the communications were about Fiore’s interest in purchasing a video depicting the torture of a kidnapped child. Fiore ultimately paid $600 and received a hyperlink to a video file depicting what prosecutors describe as the “sadistic abuse of a prepubescent boy consistent with Fiore’s specifications.”

In December 2018, prosecutors say Fiore agreed to pay $4,000 for a second video that showed the torture and killing of a man in Venezuela. In April 2019, Fiore received a hyperlink to a 58-minute video file depicting the abuse and possible death of an adult male.

The woman who allegedly arranged the videos for Fiore is in custody in Colombia awaiting extradition to the United States to face charges in the case, prosecutors say.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont man gets 27 years in murder for hire, abuse case