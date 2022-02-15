Burlington man hospitalized, charged after police shooting

TRENTON - A Burlington County man shot by a city police officer was hospitalized and facing criminal charges, authorities said Monday.

Jajuan Henderson, 29, of Burlington was wounded during an encounter with Trenton police around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

It said the shooting resulted "from an encounter with Henderson in a motor vehicle," but offered no other details.

Henderson was taken to a Trenton hospital, then was transferred to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

An investigation is underway into Saturday's shooting by a Trenton police officer of Jajuan Henderson of Burlington.

He was reported in stable condition Monday.

Henderson is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, as well as individual counts of resisting arrest and obstruction.

The charges are only allegations, Henderson has not been convicted in connection with the case.

"No officers appeared to have been injured," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It said one officer shot Henderson, but four officers have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the incident.

New Jersey State Police processed the shooting scene on Saturday, which the prosecutor's office described as standard procedure.

"The Mercer County Homicide Task Force continues to investigate the shooting, which is

also standard protocol for these incidents," the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the task force at (609) 989-6406.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Trenton police shooting: Four officers on leave, Burlington man charged