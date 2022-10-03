Burlington man who murdered WWU student sentenced in Whatcom County

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A Burlington man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the shooting death of a Western Washington University student in August 2019.

On Monday, Oct. 3, Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Evan Jones sentenced Rigoberto Galvan, 24, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury convicted Galvan Sept. 15 of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder (domestic violence) and first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon for the Aug. 14, 2019, death of 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner.

Opening statements in Galvan’s jury trial began Aug. 29.

Cresswell-Brenner was a former girlfriend of Galvan’s and was a student at WWU, according to previous reporting in The Bellingham Herald. She was a senior studying anthropology and was planning on becoming a physician’s assistant, her family told KOMO News.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.