Burlington man sentenced for domestic violence and gun incident last fall

A Burlington man who pleaded guilty to gun and domestic abuse charges from an incident that happened in October was sentenced Monday to a maximum of five years in prison.

On Feb. 28, Jacob Flowers, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury charges.

The charges stem from an incident last fall in which Flowers violated a no-contact order with a former girlfriend, assaulted her in the process and ran from police while holding a handgun.

The victim in the case previously had been in a romantic relationship with Flowers for an extended period of time before a physical altercation in June 2021 led to Flowers being charged with domestic violence.

As a result of that incident, a no-contact order was automatically issued against Flowers on behalf of the victim and was to remain in effect until June 2026.

According to court records, Flowers pleaded guilty, was ordered to pay a $105 fine and to complete a domestic violence program.

Not long after the no-contact order was issued, the victim requested the no-contact order be dropped, writing to the court that Flowers did not pose a threat and that incident was simply an argument between the two that got blown out of proportion.

But the court denied this request, stating that Flowers had not completed the domestic abuse program.

In October, Burlington police were called to a house in the 800 block of Blackhawk Drive for a report of a protection order violation.

When they arrived at the residence, the victim and her mother said Flowered had contacted the victim by phone, claiming his phone was broken and that he wanted to use hers.

The victim said she told Flowers she was at her mother's home and that he wasn't allowed to come to the house or call her, but said Flowers showed up anyway.

The victim and her mother told police Flowers yelled at the victim and broke the door while attempting to get inside the house.

The victim's mother told police that, after she told Flowers she had called police and that they were on their way, Flowers fled. The responding officer searched the neighborhood but was unable to locate him.

Later that same day, police were called to a home in the 1000 block of South Central Avenue for a report of a man with a gun dragging a woman by her hair into the home.

When officers arrived, they saw Flowers and the victim walk out of the home.

After seeing the officers, Flowers reportedly went back inside and yelled at police to "get a warrant."

As the officers on site were waiting for other officers to arrive, Flowers fled the home. Police found Flowers hiding in the fenced-in backyard of a nearby residence.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer saw Flowers holding a handgun and briefly point the gun at the officer, who was on the other side of the yard's fence, but Flowers quickly put the gun on the ground before jumping the fence and continuing to run from police.

After a short pursuit that required officers to use tasers, Flowers was finally subdued and arrested.

Police later recovered a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic pistol from the yard Flowers was hiding in.

The victim told officers that she had returned to her home earlier in the day and found Flowers inside. She told police that Flowers pulled her by her hair, placed her in a closet, pushed her several times and would not let her leave.

Flowers initially was charged with series of simple misdemeanors, including violating a no-contact order, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as domestic abuse assault and assault on persons in certain occupations (both serious misdemeanor charges), possession of a controlled substance-second offense (an aggravated misdemeanor), and being a felon in possession of a firearm (a class D felony).

Flowers initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in November.

In February, the Des Moines County Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss the misdemeanor charges against Flowers in exchange for guilty pleas to the domestic abuse assault causing injury and possession of a firearm by a felon charges.

In addition to his prison sentence, Flowers was ordered to $1,455 in fines and to pay the victim $800 restitution for destroying her cell phone.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Burlington man sentenced in domestic abuse and gun case