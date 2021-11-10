no caption

MARTINSBURG – Adam Michael of Burlington has been sentenced to 102 months of incarceration for methamphetamine distribution in Mineral County.

According to the United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld II, Michael, age 39, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50g or more of methamphetamine in July 2020. Michael admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from October 2018 to February 2019 in Mineral County and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The task force consists of the FBI, West Virginia State Police, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Keyser Police Department.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

This article originally appeared on Mineral Daily News-Tribune: Federal Court: Burlington man sentenced on meth charges