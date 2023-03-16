Burlington man sentenced for producing videos of child pornography

A man was sentenced by the U.S. District Court of Seattle for producing sexually explicit videos of a child, according to the Department of Justice.

John Holcomb, 44, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, detectives in Skagit County were investigating Holcomb in 2020 for an unrelated criminal allegation.

During that investigation, a search warrant allowed detectives to seize electronic devices and on those devices, they found videos of child sexual abuse.

An examination of the three videos revealed the child to be about 6 or 7 years old.

Holcomb must also register as a sex offender after he’s released from prison and will be under federal supervision for the remainder of his life.