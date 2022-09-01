Burlington officer attacked at hospital by suspect in earlier standoff

A Burlington police officer was attacked at a hospital by a suspect who was arrested in an earlier standoff.

Early Wednesday morning, Skagit County deputies and officers from Burlington and Mount Vernon tried to serve a warrant in the 1000 block of East Hazel Avenue in Burlington.

The suspect was 31-year-old Ramon Ventura of Mount Vernon, who was wanted for outstanding warrants.

Police found several people at the home with outstanding warrants for various crimes. They were taken into custody and booked into the Skagit County Jail, but Ventura and another person remained in the home and refused to come out.

After several hours of negotiations and attempts to get the suspects to come out, both suspects surrendered.

Before he was booked for the warrants, Ventura was taken to the Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon by a Burlington officer for an exam to ensure he was “fit for jail,” according to Burlington police.

While at the hospital, Ventura tried to escape by running away. The officer who accompanied Ventura was able to catch up with him and was attacked by Ventura while trying to take him into custody.

The officer used a stun gun on Ventura to try to get him under control. Eventually, the officer and hospital security staff were able to take Ventura back into custody.

The officer received a minor knee injury during the incident.

Ventura was booked into jail. He had an outstanding warrant with the Mount Vernon Police Department for two counts of vehicular assault with a $500,000 bail, and a second warrant for a drug-related crime, with $100,000 bail.

Police said he may face additional charges in connection with the attempted escape.

